Yankees vs. Red Sox score: Cam Schlittler leads New York past rivals, into ALDS

The Yankees have defeated the Red Sox, 4-0, in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series to advance to the ALDS. The Red Sox are eliminated from the postseason after winning Game 1 and then dropping the next two games in Yankee Stadium.
The star of the show here was a rookie who didn't debut in the majors until July 9. Cam Schlittler, a 6-foot-6, 24-year-old right-hander, just went out and put the Yankees on his back. He dazzled for eight scoreless innings, only allowing five hits. Just as impressively, Schlittler struck out 12 without walking anyone. It was an all-time great postseason start from a kid making his postseason debut in Yankee Stadium.
Red Sox rookie Connelly Early matched zeroes with Schlittler for three innings, but the Yankees' offense busted loose in the fourth. Cody Bellinger started things off with a hustle double before a Giancarlo Stanton walk. After Ben Rice struck out, Amed Rosario singled home the first run of the game. Jazz Chisholm Jr. singled to load the bases and then Anthony Volpe singled home a run. Then Austin Wells hit a ball to the right side that the Red Sox's defense couldn't handle and while it was loose, two more runs scored.
That was it. That's all the runs that scored all game.
Schlittler only got in trouble after that rally once. He struck out Jarren Duran to strand two runners in the fifth.
The eight innings was longer than any regular-season major-league outing for Schlittler, but he only had to go up to 107 pitches. It was huge for Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who has had so many bullpen issues and was surely glad to avoid dealing with the relievers until the ninth.
Trade-deadline acquisition David Bednar closed the door in the ninth.
The Yankees head to Toronto to take on the Blue Jays in the ALDS, starting Saturday in Rogers Centre.