Yankees vs. Red Sox score: Cam Schlittler leads New York past rivals, into ALDS

The rookie right-hander notched 12 strikeouts in eight unforgettable innings

The New York Yankees are going to the ALDS. Thanks to eight brilliant innings from rookie right-hander Cam Schlittler, the Yankees won Game 3 of the Wild Card Series against the Red Sox on Thursday (NYY 4, BOS 0), and became the first team under the 12-team postseason format to win the Wild Card Series after losing Game 1. They will play the Blue Jays in the ALDS.

Schlittler, in his 16th major-league start, set a Yankees' rookie record with 12 strikeouts and averaged -- averaged -- 98.9 mph with his fastball in Game 3. The 12 strikeouts are the most by any rookie since Livan Hernandez struck out 15 in Game 5 of the 1997 NLCS, the infamous Eric Gregg game. The Red Sox mustered five hits and zero walks in Schlittler's eight innings.

The Red Sox started a rookie of their own in Game 3. Lefty Connelly Early, in what was only his fifth major-league start, cruised the first three innings before things unraveled in the fourth. Cody Bellinger's bloop dropped in for a double, two ground balls made their way through the infield, then Nathaniel Lowe was unable to reel in a ground ball at first base.

Without hitting the ball especially hard, the Yankees put pressure on Early and pushed across four runs in the fourth inning. That was more than enough for Schlittler, who retired the final nine batters he faced with an assist from Ryan McMahon. The third baseman flipped over the visitor's dugout railing to catch the second out of the eighth inning.

The Yankees will now play a Blue Jays team that beat them out for the AL East title thanks to the tiebreaker. The two teams finished with identical 94-68 records, but because Toronto won the season series, they got the division title and also a Wild Card Series bye. The ALDS will begin Saturday at Rogers Centre. It will be the first ever Yankees vs. Blue Jays postseason meeting.

The Red Sox, meanwhile, now head home for the winter looking for ways to add to an offense that, frankly, was a bat short after trading away Rafael Devers to the Giants in June. Alex Bregman can opt out of his contract as well. If that happens, the Red Sox will be down another bat plus their starting third baseman. Still, a promising young core is in place in Boston.

Yankees win and advance to ALDS

The Yankees have defeated the Red Sox, 4-0, in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series to advance to the ALDS. The Red Sox are eliminated from the postseason after winning Game 1 and then dropping the next two games in Yankee Stadium. 

The star of the show here was a rookie who didn't debut in the majors until July 9. Cam Schlittler, a 6-foot-6, 24-year-old right-hander, just went out and put the Yankees on his back. He dazzled for eight scoreless innings, only allowing five hits. Just as impressively, Schlittler struck out 12 without walking anyone. It was an all-time great postseason start from a kid making his postseason debut in Yankee Stadium. 

Red Sox rookie Connelly Early matched zeroes with Schlittler for three innings, but the Yankees' offense busted loose in the fourth. Cody Bellinger started things off with a hustle double before a Giancarlo Stanton walk. After Ben Rice struck out, Amed Rosario singled home the first run of the game. Jazz Chisholm Jr. singled to load the bases and then Anthony Volpe singled home a run. Then Austin Wells hit a ball to the right side that the Red Sox's defense couldn't handle and while it was loose, two more runs scored. 

That was it. That's all the runs that scored all game. 

Schlittler only got in trouble after that rally once. He struck out Jarren Duran to strand two runners in the fifth. 

The eight innings was longer than any regular-season major-league outing for Schlittler, but he only had to go up to 107 pitches. It was huge for Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who has had so many bullpen issues and was surely glad to avoid dealing with the relievers until the ninth. 

Trade-deadline acquisition David Bednar closed the door in the ninth. 

The Yankees head to Toronto to take on the Blue Jays in the ALDS, starting Saturday in Rogers Centre.

Matt Snyder
October 3, 2025, 2:42 AM
Leadoff walk

Always a terrible start for a closer to walk the leadoff man, but there's a four-run cushion here to play with.

Matt Snyder
October 3, 2025, 2:39 AM
David Bednar on for the ninth

The Yankees are three outs away from eliminating the Red Sox.

Matt Snyder
October 3, 2025, 2:37 AM
A six-pitch eighth inning for Schlittler thanks in large part to McMahon's over the railing catch. Holy moly.

Mike Axisa
October 3, 2025, 2:25 AM
True Yankee Ryan McMahon

Shades of Derek Jeter as Ryan McMahon makes a catch and falls over a rail (into the Red Sox dugout, not the crowd, but still awesome). 

Matt Snyder
October 3, 2025, 2:24 AM
Schlittler is back out to start the eighth. The crowd loves it.

Mike Axisa
October 3, 2025, 2:19 AM
Oct. 02, 2025, 10:19 pm EDT
 
Schlittler's 100th and presumably final pitch is a 98 mph fastball for his 11th strikeout. The Yankees have a four-run lead and are six outs away from the ALDS.

Mike Axisa
October 3, 2025, 2:11 AM
Yankees up 4-0 after six

Schlittler is coming back out to start the seventh. He's thrown 89 pitches. His season high is 100. Fernando Cruz had been warming last inning.

Mike Axisa
October 3, 2025, 2:02 AM
A ground out and two strikeouts later, Schlittler escapes.

Mike Axisa
October 3, 2025, 1:54 AM
Fernando Cruz, who pitched in Games 1 and 2, begins to warm as Trevor Story opens the sixth with a single.

Mike Axisa
October 3, 2025, 1:50 AM
Yankees up 4-0 through five

Cam Schlittler is back out to start the sixth at 78 pitches. No activity in New York's bullpen as he prepares to face Story/Bregman/Yoshida for the third time.

Mike Axisa
October 3, 2025, 1:48 AM
Schlittler gassed him up. Good morning, good afternoon, good night, inning over.

Mike Axisa
October 3, 2025, 1:41 AM
Red Sox threatening in the fifth

Leadoff single and a two-out single put runners at first and second for Jarren Duran, who has some pop and could make this a one-run game in an instant.

Mike Axisa
October 3, 2025, 1:40 AM
Yankees strike first

Amed Rosario, who was acquired at the trade deadline specifically to hit lefties, pulls a ground ball through the left side to score Bellinger and give the Yankees a 1-0 lead. The fly ball that wasn't caught comes back to bite the Red Sox.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. followed with a single to load the bases for Anthony Volpe, who shot an RBI single through the right side to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead. The Yankees have had much better at-bats against Early the second time through the lineup.

The next batter, Austin Wells, poked a potential double play ball to first base, but Nate Lowe mishandled it, and it went for a two-run single. Just like that, the Yankees are up 4-0.

Wells thought he had a catcher interference before that, but replay determined it was a foul better. The Yankees wound up coming out ahead on that call.

New York's lefties had much more success against Early once they got a second look at him. Righty Justin Slaten is coming in to face Aaron Judge with two on and two outs. 

Mike Axisa
October 3, 2025, 1:19 AM
Yankees have something cooking

Cody Bellinger's fly ball into the triangle in shallow right-center wasn't caught, and now Giancarlo Stanton drew a walk. The Yankees have runners on first and second with no outs in the fourth. Ben Rice, Amed Rosario, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. are coming up. Some movement in Boston's bullpen, but no one is throwing yet.

Mike Axisa
October 3, 2025, 1:15 AM
There is stretching in Boston's bullpen as Early begins the third inning. He's thrown 31 pitches.

Mike Axisa
October 3, 2025, 12:56 AM
Scoreless through two innings

Both teams had a leadoff baserunner in the second, but failed to score. The two rookies pitchers are going about it in very different ways. Schlittler's throwing gas. Early is mixing and carving.

Mike Axisa
October 3, 2025, 12:48 AM
The second baserunner of the game is a Giancarlo Stanton double to start the bottom of the second. I thought it was gone off the bat. Off the wall instead.

Mike Axisa
October 3, 2025, 12:38 AM
First baserunner of a game is a Masataka Yoshida single to start the second inning.

Mike Axisa
October 3, 2025, 12:27 AM
Dropped popup by Rice

I'd rather see Jazz take that one from second. It's a better angle. 

Matt Snyder
October 3, 2025, 12:17 AM
14 pitches in a 1-2-3 first for Schlittler. That includes a dropped pop up in foul territory to prolong an at-bat.

Mike Axisa
October 3, 2025, 12:17 AM
Schlittler went 99, 100, 101, 101, 96 (cutter), 97 (cutter) to get Duran to line out softly to second.

Mike Axisa
October 3, 2025, 12:14 AM
Game 3 is underway

Cam Schlittler's first pitch to Jarren Duran is a 98 mph fastball for a swinging strike. Extra lively crowd in the Bronx tonight.

Mike Axisa
October 3, 2025, 12:11 AM
The Yankees are going for good karma with Bucky bleepin' Dent throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. It's the anniversary of his home run in the 1978 AL East tiebreaker game.

Mike Axisa
October 3, 2025, 12:02 AM
Ben Rice has been upgraded to "gets the second loudest ovation during pregame lineup introductions behind Aaron Judge" status.

Mike Axisa
October 2, 2025, 11:52 PM
Early made two road starts in September: Sacramento and Tampa. This will be his first road start in a "real" MLB stadium.

Mike Axisa
October 2, 2025, 11:34 PM
Welcome to Game 3

Two rookie starters on the mound: RHP Cam Schlittler for the Yankees and LHP Connelly Early for the Red Sox. This is the first time in baseball history two starters with fewer than 15 games of MLB experience each have met in a postseason game. This will be Early's fifth career start. Schlittler made 15 after coming up in July. Lucas Giolito has an elbow injury, pushing Early into starting duty here.

Mike Axisa
October 2, 2025, 11:32 PM
Oct. 02, 2025, 7:32 pm EDT
