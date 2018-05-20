Yankees vs. Royals odds: Advanced computer on 8-2 run reveals May 20 MLB picks, predictions, scores

Afternoon baseball is on tap Sunday when the Kansas City Royals play host to the AL East-leading New York Yankees. First pitch from Kauffman Stadium is set for 2:15 p.m. ET. The Yankees are -175 on the money line, meaning it would take a $175 bet on New York to return $100.



This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the weekend on a blistering 8-2 run on its MLB picks.



The model knows that the Royals' pitching has been woeful with a staggering 5.39 ERA. Meanwhile, the Yankees have an abundance of sluggers, including Gary Sanchez, Didi Gregorius, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, who all have belted at least 10 home runs.



The Yankees began the weekend at 28-13 overall and 10-6 on the road, while the Royals are 14-30 and 7-16 at Kauffman.



Taking the mound for New York will be right-hander Sonny Gray, who's 2-3 with a 6.39 ERA. He's projected to strike out four Royals in six innings of work. He'll oppose lefty Eric Skoglund, who's 1-3 with a 5.58 ERA. The computer model is predicting Skoglund to fan four Yanks in five innings.



