Yankees vs. Royals odds, line: April 20 MLB picks, predictions from model on 38-24 run

The New York Yankees host the Kansas City Royals on Saturday in the third game of a four-game series over the weekend. First pitch at Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET and the Yankees are the -222 favorites (risk $222 to gain $100) with the over-under total for runs scored at 8.5 in the latest Yankees vs. Royals odds. The Yankees will send out Masahiro Tanaka (1-1, 3.22 ERA), while the Royals will trot out Heath Fillmyer (0-0, 9.00 ERA). Both made their last starts against the White Sox, as Tanaka was run after four innings because he failed to command his splitter, while Fillmyer got bounced after giving up three runs in the fifth inning and wound up with a no-decision on Monday. Both sides are off to rough starts and could use a win on Saturday, so be sure to check out the Yankees vs. Royals picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine before you make your Saturday MLB predictions.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks in multiple sports. It is off to a profitable start on all its top-rated MLB picks this season, entering Week 4 on a strong 38-24 run. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in on Yankees vs. Royals. We can tell you it's leaning toward the over, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You absolutely need to see it before locking in your own MLB picks.

For Saturday afternoon, the model knows that the Royals will be looking to follow the White Sox's lead and be aggressive against Tanaka. Lucas Duda is likely to play a major role in that, as he has more experience and had more success against him than anybody else on the Kansas City roster.

Duda has two home runs off Tanaka in nine career at-bats and has a 1.444 OPS against him. The rest of the current roster has just 22 at-bats against Tanaka, so if Duda can lay off the splitter and get to a Tanaka fastball early, it could help show the rest of the Royals' hitters the way against him.

However, that doesn't necessarily mean that Kansas City is the best value on the Yankees vs. Royals money line.

The Yankees haven't had quite as much thunder in their lineup as it anticipated due to injuries to Giancarlo Stanton, Gary Sanchez, Aaron Hicks and Miguel Andujar, among others. However, they have gotten solid contributions from unexpected sources like Clint Frazier, who entered the weekend with a .971 OPS.

Aaron Judge doesn't have the lineup protection he's accustomed to because of all the injuries, but he's still impacting games with a .273/.395/.470 slash line. Brett Gardner was on base two of the three times he faced Fillmyer in a start against them last season, so if he can get on base and set the table similarly, it could give the Yankees' offense the jump-start it needs.

So who wins Royals vs. Yankees? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Royals vs. Yankees money line to jump on, all from the advanced model that simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.