Yankees vs. Royals odds, line: April 20 MLB picks, predictions from proven model on 38-24 run

The New York Yankees have had a difficult start to their season thanks to rampant injury issues, but coming off a sweep of the Boston Red Sox earlier in the week they're hoping their fortunes will change. However, now it's on to the Kansas City Royals, as the teams play the third game of a four-game series on Saturday in Yankee Stadium. Masahiro Tanaka (1-1, 3.22 ERA) will take on Heath Fillmyer (0-0, 9.00 ERA) and both are coming off starts against the White Sox where they struggled. However, they'll look to right their respective ships on Saturday. New York is a -250 favorite (risk $250 to gain $100) on the money line, with the over-under set at 8.5 in the Yankees vs. Royals odds. But before you make any Saturday MLB predictions, be sure to check out the Yankees vs. Royals picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks in multiple sports. It is off to a profitable start on all its top-rated MLB picks this season, entering Week 4 on a strong 38-24 run. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in on Yankees vs. Royals. We can tell you it's leaning toward the over, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You absolutely need to see it before locking in your own MLB picks.

For Saturday's matchup, the model knows that the Royals' lineup is in good form and is capable of getting to Tanaka if he continues to struggle locating his splitter like he did against the White Sox earlier in the week. Adalberto Mondesi, Hunter Dozier, Alex Gordon, Whit Merrifield and Jorge Soler all have an OPS of .800 or higher.

Gordon, in particular, has been a pleasant surprise at 35. The three-time All-Star has struggled at the plate in the last three seasons, but he's been patient and he's driving the ball effectively so far this season. He's slashing .328/.413/.567 entering the weekend and has 10 extra-base hits and 16 RBI. He's done most of that damage against right-handers, so he has a chance to get after Tanaka on Saturday.

However, that doesn't necessarily mean that Kansas City is the best value on the Yankees vs. Royals money line.

The Yankees haven't had quite as much thunder in their lineup as it anticipated due to injuries to Giancarlo Stanton, Gary Sanchez, Aaron Hicks and Miguel Andujar, among others. However, they have gotten solid contributions from unexpected sources like Clint Frazier, who entered the weekend with a .971 OPS.

Aaron Judge doesn't have the lineup protection he's accustomed to because of all the injuries, but he's still impacting games with a .273/.395/.470 slash line. Brett Gardner was on base two of the three times he faced Fillmyer in a start against them last season, so if he can get on base and set the table similarly, it could give the Yankees' offense the jump-start it needs.

So who wins Royals vs. Yankees? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Royals vs. Yankees money line to jump on, all from the advanced model that simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.