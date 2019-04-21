Yankees vs. Royals odds, line: April 21 MLB picks, predictions from proven model on 38-24 run

The New York Yankees host the Kansas City Royals on Sunday in the final game of a four-game series over the weekend. First pitch at Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET and the Yankees are the -233 favorites on the money line (risk $233 to win $100) with the over-under total for runs scored set at eight in the latest Yankees vs. Royals odds. The Yankees will start James Paxton (2-2, 3.91 ERA) on Sunday while the Royals will send out Jorge Lopez (0-2, 4.30 ERA). After dropping the opener, the Yankees have taken the last two games to get back to 10-10, and they can win the series over the Royals (7-14) with another victory on Sunday. But before you make your Sunday MLB predictions, be sure to check out the Yankees vs. Royals picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

For Sunday, the model knows that the Royals are excited about the stuff the 26-year-old Lopez has displayed this season. He struck out a career-high 10 during his last start. He's using his fastball, slider, curveball and changeup to keep hitters off balance and he'll be going right at a dilapidated Yankees lineup, which also lost Aaron Judge (oblique) on Saturday.

The Yankees have struck out at least eight times in 11 of their 20 games so far this season, so Lopez has the chance to generate plenty of swinging misses. And if he can avoid the mistakes out over the plate that the White Sox penalized him with to the tune of three home runs in his last start, the Royals have a great chance of hanging around.

However, even if Lopez attacks hitters, it doesn't guarantee that Kansas City will be the best value on the Yankees vs. Royals money line.

James Paxton is also coming off his best start of the year. He threw eight shutout innings in a win over the Red Sox where he allowed just two hits and struck out 12, while walking one. That start lowered his ERA all the way from 6.00 to 3.91, and the 20 swinging strikes he generated was tied for the fourth-most he's ever had in a start in his career.

Current Royals have an OPS of just .486 against Paxton in 56 plate appearances and struck out 34 percent of the time. If Paxton is hitting his spots, the Royals are going to have a tough time generating contact and scoring runs to keep up.

