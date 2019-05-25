Yankees vs. Royals odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 25 from model on 12-5 run

The New York Yankees look to continue to ride a month-long hot streak when they face the Kansas City Royals in the first game of a day-night doubleheader on Saturday. The Yankees (32-17), first in the American League East Division, are 15-5 in May despite three rainouts, while the Royals (17-32), fifth in the AL Central, have won two of three, but are 3-7 in their last 10 games. First pitch from Kauffman Stadium is set for 2:15 p.m. ET. Kansas City is 8-12 in May and 1-3 against the Yankees this season. The latest Yankees vs. Royals odds show New York at -152 on the money line (risk $152 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 10. Before making any Yankees vs. Royals picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The Yankees have been red hot, winning five straight and nine of 10. New York is also riding a five-game road winning streak and has won nine of the last 12 away from home. Left-hander J.A. Happ (3-3, 5.16 ERA) gets the start despite an up-and-down season. Happ has won two of his last three starts. He allowed just one hit vs. Seattle in five innings on May 9 and defeated Baltimore 5-3 on May 15, going 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits.

Infielder DJ LeMahieu (.324) had a five-game hitting streak snapped on Thursday. He was 10-for-23 (.435) with two home runs and four RBIs during the streak. Also red hot is infielder Gleyber Torres (.302), who has an 11-game hitting streak with three doubles, seven home runs and 10 RBIs during that span. Third baseman Gio Urshela (.333) has hit in five of his last six, including the last three. He is 8-for-23 (.348) with a double and four RBIs during that stretch.

But just because New York has been surging does not mean it is the best value on the Yankees vs. Royals money line.

That's because Kansas City's offense can be potent. Third baseman Hunter Dozier (.302) is 4-for-12 (.333) with two doubles and a home run against the Yankees this year, while second baseman Whit Merrifield (.292) has four multi-hit games in the past eight games, going 11-for-34 (.324) with six doubles and four RBIs during that stretch. Left fielder Alex Gordon (.287) has three doubles, a home run and five RBIs against New York this season.

Right-hander Jakob Junis (3-5, 5.69 ERA) takes the mound for the Royals. He is coming off his longest outing of the season last Saturday against the Angels, giving up five runs and six hits in seven innings. He struck out six. Shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (.287) has at least one hit in seven of the past eight games, going 12-for-32 (.375) with a triple and seven RBIs during that span. He is 5-for-15 (.333) with two doubles and five RBIs against New York.

