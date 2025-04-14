Teams looking to turn their recent fortunes around meet in the first game of a three-game series when the Kansas City Royals battle the New York Yankees on Monday night. Kansas City snapped a two-game losing streak with a 4-2 win on Sunday, while New York dropped a 5-4 decision to San Francisco. The Royals (8-8), who have lost three of five, are 2-4 on the road this year. The Yankees (8-7), who have lost five of seven, are 5-4 at their home field in 2025.

First pitch from Yankee Stadium in New York is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. New York is a -144 favorite on the money line (risk $144 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Royals odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 9.

It enters Week 3 of the 2025 MLB season.

Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Yankees vs. Royals:

Yankees vs. Royals money line: Kansas City +121, New York -144 at Caesars Sportsbook

Yankees vs. Royals over/under: 9 runs

Yankees vs. Royals run line: New York -1.5 (+141)

KC: The Under has hit in six of the past eight Royals games

NYY: The Over is 7-2-1 in the Yankees' last 10 games

Yankees vs. Royals streaming: FuboTV

Why the Yankees can cover

New York will send right-hander Carlos Carrasco (1-1, 7.71 ERA) to the mound. In a 9-7 win over Arizona, Carrasco was solid, allowing five hits and three earned runs in 5.1 innings, walking two and striking out five. He has won 14 or more games in four of his previous 12 MLB seasons. He has had a lot of success against the Royals. In 16 career starts against them, he is 10-5 with a 3.52 ERA.

Center fielder Aaron Judge helps power the New York offense. He has hits in eight of the past 10 games, including four multi-hit performances in that span. In Sunday's loss to the Giants, he was 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. For the season, he is hitting .357 with four doubles, six homers and an MLB-high 20 RBI. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Royals can cover

Right-hander Seth Lugo (1-1, 3.24 ERA) is expected to take the mound for Kansas City. He is coming off a 4-0 loss to Minnesota on Wednesday, going 5.2 innings and allowing five hits, two earned runs and three walks, while striking out six. In an 8-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on April 4, he picked up the win, pitching six innings and allowing four hits, three earned runs and three walks, while striking out four. In 14 career games against the Yankees, including four starts, he is 5-2 with a 2.55 ERA.

Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. helps propel the Royals offense. In 16 games this season, he is batting .305 with six doubles, one homer and six RBI. He has hits in each of the last six games, including a pair of multi-hit games. He has had success against the Yankees throughout his three-plus-year career. In 17 games against New York, he is batting .338 with five doubles, one triple, one homer and seven RBI. See which team to back at SportsLine.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 9.1 combined runs.

