The New York Yankees (67-33) host the Kansas City Royals (39-60) in a primetime matchup on Friday night. The Yankees notched a 1-0 victory over Kansas City in the first game thanks to a walk-off homer from Aaron Judge. Gerrit Cole (9-3, 3.09 ERA) is on the hill for New York. Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.53 ERA) starts for Kansas City. Former Royal Andrew Benintendi, who was traded to the Yankees earlier this week, will be looking for his first hit after going 0-for-4 in his New York debut on Thursday.

The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. New York is the -400 money-line favorite (risk $400 to win $100) in the latest Royals vs. Yankees odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Kansas City is the +310 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Yankees vs. Royals picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Yankees vs. Royals money line: New York -400, Kansas City +300

Yankees vs. Royals run line: New York -1.5 (-180)

Yankees vs. Royals over-under: 8.5 runs

NYY: Yankees are 17-5 in their last 22 Friday games

KC: Royals are 5-2 in their last seven Friday games

Why you should back the Yankees

Cole has the talent to dominate any matchup. He owns the arm talent to deliver a blazing-quick fastball with nasty off-speed pitches to keep batters off-balance. The five-team All-Star is a power pitcher who can intimidate opposing hitters. Cole is fourth in the league in strikeouts (153). He's tallied 11-plus strikeouts in two of his last three starts.

Judge is a monster slugger with phenomenal plate coverage and power. The four-time All-Star is able to push the ball to any part of the field with ease while still being a quality defender. Judge ranks first in home runs (39), second in RBIs (83) and third in OPS (1.028).

Why you should back the Royals

Infielder Hunter Dozier has displayed pretty good home-run power and run-producing qualities. Dozier has a smooth swing with good awareness when at the plate. The 30-year-old has the versatility to play either first or third base. Dozier is batting .261 with nine home runs and 33 RBIs. On July 24, he went 2-for-4 with a double.

Outfielder Michael Taylor has been a great talent for Kansas City. Taylor owns the speed to showcase his ability to cover plenty of ground on the defensive end. He has some holes in his swing but still has some untapped power. The 31-year-old is batting .275 with six home runs and 28 RBIs. He's recorded two-plus hits in three of his last five games.

