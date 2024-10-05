Game 1 of the 2024 ALDS is set for Saturday evening as the New York Yankees host the Kansas City Royals. The Yankees came into the 2024 MLB playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the American League. New York posted an AL-best record of 94-68. On the other side, the Royals swept the Baltimore Orioles 2-0 in their Wild Card Series. Michael Wacha (13-8, 3.35 ERA) is on the hill for Kansas City. For the Yankees, Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA) gets the ball.

The first pitch is set for 6:38 p.m. ET. The Yankees are listed at -203 in the money line (risk $203 to win $100) in the latest Royals vs. Yankees odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total runs scored is 7.5.



Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Royals vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Royals money line: New York -203, Kansas City +169

Yankees vs. Royals run line: New York -1.5 (+105)

Yankees vs. Royals over/under: 7.5 runs

KC: Eight of last nine games have gone Under

NYY: 5-2 vs. Kansas City this season

Why you should back the Yankees

Center fielder Aaron Judge was nearly unstoppable this season. Judge has light-tower power and the bat speed to make contact relentlessly. He had a .322 batting average with a staggering 58 home runs and 144 RBI. In addition, he's smashed 173 doubles and a 1.159 OPS. Judge belted a home run in five of his last six outings.

Right fielder Juan Soto is another athletic playmaker. Soto has an explosive bat with the pitch recognition skills to make contact constantly. As a defender in the outfielder, he has a rocket for an arm. This year, Soto hit .288 with 41 dingers and 109 RBI. The 25-year-old finished the regular season with a five-game hitting streak.

Why you should back the Royals

Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is an all-around talent for the Royals. Witt Jr. has plus bat speed and feel at the plate. He also has terrific speed and has top-notch instincts defensively. The 24-year-old ranked first on the team in batting average (.332), home runs (32), RBI (109), OBP (.389) and hits (211). In his last outing, Witt Jr. went 2-of-5 with one RBI.

First baseman Vinnie Pasquantino is a confident hitter at the dish. The 26-year-old hit .262 with 19 home runs and 97 RBI in 2024. In the Game 2 win over the Baltimore Orioles, he went 2-of-4 with a one-run driven in and one walk drawn.

How to make Royals vs. Yankees picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, projecting 8.3 combined runs.



