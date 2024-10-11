Yankees vs. Royals score: Giancarlo Stanton sends New York to ALCS for fourth time in eight years

The New York Yankees defeated the Kansas City Royals 3-1 on Thursday night in ALDS Game 4, thereby winning the best-of-five series by a 3-1 margin and advancing to the AL Championship Series.

The Yankees will now await the winner of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers -- the Guardians won Game 4 earlier in the night, forcing a decisive Game 5 for Saturday in Cleveland.

Gerrit Cole, New York's ace, delivered a gem to close out the series. He limited the Royals to one run on six hits and no walks over seven innings of work. Cole struck out four of the 26 batters he faced and required 87 pitches to do it. He generated six swinging strikes, the most of any pitcher who appeared in Game 4.

The Yankees subsequently turned the game over to their bullpen for the eighth and ninth innings. Clay Holmes received the eighth inning and Luke Weaver the ninth.

Offensively, the Yankees were paced by second baseman Gleyber Torres and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton. Each recorded a pair of hits and drove in a run. Torres helped New York get out of the gates quickly, notching a hustle double to kick off the game then scoring on a Juan Soto single. Stanton, fresh off a three-hit Game 3, doubled and plated the Yankees' third run on a single.

The two sides did have a brief benches-clearing spat during the sixth inning, after Maikel Garcia slid late into second base and the Yankees took exception. The situation did not escalate further, however.

Each game of the series was decided by two runs or fewer. The Yankees took Game 1 by a 6-5 final and Game 3 by a 3-2 margin; the Royals, for their part, won Game 2 by a 4-2 mark. In all, the Yankees outscored the Royals by a 14-12 spread. The Royals won't be happy with the outcome, obviously, but it was a highly competitive series that could've easily gone their way with a different break here and there.

The ALCS will begin on Monday, Oct. 14. The Yankees, by virtue of having the best record in the AL during the regular season, will possess home-field advantage in that best-of-seven set.