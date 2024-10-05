Yankees vs. Royals score: Live updates from MLB playoffs as postseason continues with NLDS, ALDS

All four League Division Series get underway Saturday

The 2024 MLB playoffs continue Saturday with Game 1 of the four Division Series. The Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, New York Mets, and San Diego Padres all advanced out of the Wild Card Series, and now the division-winning Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and Philadelphia Phillies enter the mix. Those four teams finished with one of the two best records in their league and had a Wild Card Series bye. Vacation's over. It's go time.

Since divisional play began in 1995, the winner of Game 1 has won 84 of 116 best-of-five series, or 72%. There have been 40 sweeps. Winning Game 1 does not automatically lead to a series win, but it sure does give you a nice advantage. Another fun fact? Saturday is the first time the Yankees and Mets will play a playoff game on the same day since Oct. 7, 2006. This is only the third time the two New York teams have been in the postseason in the same year since 2006 (also 2015 and 2022).

Check out the complete 2024 MLB playoff bracket.

Saturday's ALDS, NLDS scores

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout the four-game slate on Saturday. You can follow all the playoff action below.

Dayn Perry
October 5, 2024, 11:13 PM
Oct. 05, 2024, 7:13 pm EDT
 
1-2-3 second for Wacha

Two fly balls (one to the wall in right) and a strikeout. He's retired six straight since Soto doubled to put runners on second and third with no outs in the first.

Mike Axisa
October 5, 2024, 11:09 PM
Oct. 05, 2024, 7:09 pm EDT
 
Mets add another

Harrison Bader singled, stole second and has been driven home by Brandon Nimmo. It is 6-1 Mets.

Matt Snyder
October 5, 2024, 11:09 PM
Oct. 05, 2024, 7:09 pm EDT
 
Royals take a 1-0 lead

Tommy Pham gets the Royals on the board with a sac fly to center. It's 1-0 in the second.

Cole struck out MJ Melendez to limit the damage in the second. He got his first swing and miss on his 23rd pitch. Between Cole being less than dominant and the Yankees blowing an opportunity in the first, it's been an inauspicious start for the home team.

Mike Axisa
October 5, 2024, 11:03 PM
Oct. 05, 2024, 7:03 pm EDT
 
Mets escape eighth

The Phillies got two on in the bottom of the eighth, but Mets reliever Phil Maton was able to escape. The Queenslanders remain on top 5-1. 

Dayn Perry
October 5, 2024, 11:02 PM
Oct. 05, 2024, 7:02 pm EDT
 
Soto throws Perez out at home

Gerrit Cole got his first out of the second when Juan Soto threw Salvador Perez out at home. Curious send with no outs in the inning and the Royals squaring up Cole pretty good.

Kansas City still has runners on the corners with one out.

Mike Axisa
October 5, 2024, 11:00 PM
Oct. 05, 2024, 7:00 pm EDT
 
Meanwhile at Citi Field

Dayn Perry
October 5, 2024, 10:58 PM
Oct. 05, 2024, 6:58 pm EDT
 
Royals hitters are 4 for 4 making loud contact off Gerrit Cole. Salvador Perez opens the second with a leadoff single.

Mike Axisa
October 5, 2024, 10:57 PM
Oct. 05, 2024, 6:57 pm EDT
 
Wacha escapes the first

The game started with a walk and a Juan Soto double down the left field line, but Michael Wacha rebounded to strike out Aaron Judge, get Austin Wells to ground out to first (out made at home), and strike out Giancarlo Stanton. Yankees begin the postseason by blowing a golden opportunity.

Mike Axisa
October 5, 2024, 10:53 PM
Oct. 05, 2024, 6:53 pm EDT
 
Make it 1 for 19 with 12 K against Wacha for Judge.

Mike Axisa
October 5, 2024, 10:50 PM
Oct. 05, 2024, 6:50 pm EDT
 
Going into the bottom of the eighth ...

The Mets lead 5-1 and have a 96.5% of winning Game 1 over the Phillies. 

Dayn Perry
October 5, 2024, 10:49 PM
Oct. 05, 2024, 6:49 pm EDT
 
Wacha vs. Judge

Aaron Judge has not struggled against many pitchers in his career, but Michael Wacha definitely has his number: 1 for 18 with 11 K. Wacha is, of course, on the mound for the Royals tonight.

Mike Axisa
October 5, 2024, 10:43 PM
Oct. 05, 2024, 6:43 pm EDT
 
1-2-3 first for Cole

With three loud outs. Aaron Judge made a terrific running catch to steal extra bases away from Bobby Witt Jr.

Mike Axisa
October 5, 2024, 10:41 PM
Oct. 05, 2024, 6:41 pm EDT
 
Underway in the Bronx

Gerrit Cole's first pitch of the ALDS is a fly out to the wall in right field. Nearly a 1-0 lead for the Royals on the first pitch. Michael Massey gave it a ride.

Mike Axisa
October 5, 2024, 10:39 PM
Oct. 05, 2024, 6:39 pm EDT
 
Of note: Phil Maton is warming in the Mets bullpen.

 
Sharing just so we can appreciate the balloon/bubble gum font up top: 

Dayn Perry
October 5, 2024, 10:34 PM
Oct. 05, 2024, 6:34 pm EDT
 
Mets take 5-1 lead in the eighth

The Mets entered the top of the eight trailing 1-0 and facing Jeff Hoffman, who had a great year for the Phillies. Nevertheless, the Mets notched their latest late-inning rally -- not only to tie the game, but to take their first lead of the afternoon.

Francisco Alvarez singled to lead off the frame and Francisco Lindor walked to set the table for Mark Vientos. Vientos subsequently lined a two-strike slider from Hoffman to left field to tie the score at 1-1. Take a look:

At that point, the Phillies removed Hoffman from the game. Unfortunately for Philadelphia, the other relievers called upon during the eighth couldn't get the job done, either.

Lefty Matt Strahm was brought in to face Brandon Nimmo. It didn't work: Nimmo went the other way to give New York its first lead of the day, at 2-1. Pete Alonso then hit a sacrifice fly to center field to give New York a 3-1 advantage.

Orion Kerkering then entered, only to give up another RBI single and another sac fly to make it 5-1 Mets heading into the bottom of the eighth. 

 
Vientos singles and we're tied in Philly

It is now 1-1 with runners on second and third for the Mets. Still nobody out.

Matt Snyder
October 5, 2024, 10:30 PM
Oct. 05, 2024, 6:30 pm EDT
 
Yankees-Royals coming up

About 10 minutes away from first pitch in the Bronx. The big American flag is being folded up and put away as we speak.

Mike Axisa
October 5, 2024, 10:28 PM
Oct. 05, 2024, 6:28 pm EDT
 
Lindor walks and the Phillies are in trouble

That's two runners on with no outs and the Mets trailing just 1-0. Here comes Mark Vientos, an underrated power hitter.

Matt Snyder
October 5, 2024, 10:26 PM
Oct. 05, 2024, 6:26 pm EDT
 
Mets now have two on, no outs to begin the eighth. 

 
Mets have the tying run on to begin eighth

Bader checks in as a pinch-runner for Alvarez. 

 
Going into the 8th ...

The Phillies still lead 1-0 and have a 75.3% chance of winning Game 1. 

Dayn Perry
October 5, 2024, 10:21 PM
Oct. 05, 2024, 6:21 pm EDT
 
Zack Wheeler, playoff ace

The update: 

Dayn Perry
October 5, 2024, 10:20 PM
Oct. 05, 2024, 6:20 pm EDT
 
30 swings and misses for Wheeler today. 

Dayn Perry
October 5, 2024, 10:16 PM
Oct. 05, 2024, 6:16 pm EDT
 
Seven shutout innings for Wheeler

He was brilliant. Still a 1-0 game, which is uncomfortably close for the Phillies. Wheeler has thrown 111 pitches and is certainly done.

Mike Axisa
October 5, 2024, 10:10 PM
Oct. 05, 2024, 6:10 pm EDT
 
It's not often these days you see a pitcher work into the seventh inning of a playoff game, but Zack Wheeler is a justifiable exception. 

Dayn Perry
October 5, 2024, 10:03 PM
Oct. 05, 2024, 6:03 pm EDT
 
There were three 1-0 postseason games period from 2017-21.

Mike Axisa
October 5, 2024, 9:58 PM
Oct. 05, 2024, 5:58 pm EDT
 
Sharing since I just looked it up: The Royals beat the Orioles 1-0 in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series, and the last time there were multiple 1-0 games in an offseason was ... 2022. Not that long ago. But! But before that, there hadn't been multiple 1-0 games in a postseason since 2016.

Mike Axisa
October 5, 2024, 9:58 PM
Oct. 05, 2024, 5:58 pm EDT
 
Reed Garrett in for Mets

Kodai Senga gave up just the Schwarber bomb and then David Peterson threw three scoreless in relief. The Mets' pitchers are keeping them in it against an ace performance from Wheeler.

Matt Snyder
October 5, 2024, 9:54 PM
Oct. 05, 2024, 5:54 pm EDT
