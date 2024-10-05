Yankees vs. Royals score: Live updates from MLB playoffs as postseason continues with NLDS, ALDS

The 2024 MLB playoffs continue Saturday with Game 1 of the four Division Series. The Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, New York Mets, and San Diego Padres all advanced out of the Wild Card Series, and now the division-winning Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and Philadelphia Phillies enter the mix. Those four teams finished with one of the two best records in their league and had a Wild Card Series bye. Vacation's over. It's go time.

Since divisional play began in 1995, the winner of Game 1 has won 84 of 116 best-of-five series, or 72%. There have been 40 sweeps. Winning Game 1 does not automatically lead to a series win, but it sure does give you a nice advantage. Another fun fact? Saturday is the first time the Yankees and Mets will play a playoff game on the same day since Oct. 7, 2006. This is only the third time the two New York teams have been in the postseason in the same year since 2006 (also 2015 and 2022).

Check out the complete 2024 MLB playoff bracket.

Saturday's ALDS, NLDS scores

