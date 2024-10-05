Yankees vs. Royals score: Live updates from MLB playoffs as postseason continues with NLDS, ALDS
All four League Division Series get underway Saturday
The 2024 MLB playoffs continue Saturday with Game 1 of the four Division Series. The Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, New York Mets, and San Diego Padres all advanced out of the Wild Card Series, and now the division-winning Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and Philadelphia Phillies enter the mix. Those four teams finished with one of the two best records in their league and had a Wild Card Series bye. Vacation's over. It's go time.
Since divisional play began in 1995, the winner of Game 1 has won 84 of 116 best-of-five series, or 72%. There have been 40 sweeps. Winning Game 1 does not automatically lead to a series win, but it sure does give you a nice advantage. Another fun fact? Saturday is the first time the Yankees and Mets will play a playoff game on the same day since Oct. 7, 2006. This is only the third time the two New York teams have been in the postseason in the same year since 2006 (also 2015 and 2022).
Check out the complete 2024 MLB playoff bracket.
Saturday's ALDS, NLDS scores
- FINAL: Guardians 7, Tigers 0 (Box score)
- LIVE: Mets vs. Phillies (Gametracker)
- LIVE: Yankees vs. Royals (Gametracker)
- Padres vs. Dodgers, 8:38 p.m. ET (How to watch)
CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout the four-game slate on Saturday. You can follow all the playoff action below.
1-2-3 second for Wacha
Two fly balls (one to the wall in right) and a strikeout. He's retired six straight since Soto doubled to put runners on second and third with no outs in the first.
Mets add another
Harrison Bader singled, stole second and has been driven home by Brandon Nimmo. It is 6-1 Mets.
Royals take a 1-0 lead
Tommy Pham gets the Royals on the board with a sac fly to center. It's 1-0 in the second.
Cole struck out MJ Melendez to limit the damage in the second. He got his first swing and miss on his 23rd pitch. Between Cole being less than dominant and the Yankees blowing an opportunity in the first, it's been an inauspicious start for the home team.
Mets escape eighth
The Phillies got two on in the bottom of the eighth, but Mets reliever Phil Maton was able to escape. The Queenslanders remain on top 5-1.
Soto throws Perez out at home
Gerrit Cole got his first out of the second when Juan Soto threw Salvador Perez out at home. Curious send with no outs in the inning and the Royals squaring up Cole pretty good.
Kansas City still has runners on the corners with one out.
Meanwhile at Citi Field
Royals hitters are 4 for 4 making loud contact off Gerrit Cole. Salvador Perez opens the second with a leadoff single.
Wacha escapes the first
The game started with a walk and a Juan Soto double down the left field line, but Michael Wacha rebounded to strike out Aaron Judge, get Austin Wells to ground out to first (out made at home), and strike out Giancarlo Stanton. Yankees begin the postseason by blowing a golden opportunity.
Make it 1 for 19 with 12 K against Wacha for Judge.
Going into the bottom of the eighth ...
The Mets lead 5-1 and have a 96.5% of winning Game 1 over the Phillies.
Wacha vs. Judge
Aaron Judge has not struggled against many pitchers in his career, but Michael Wacha definitely has his number: 1 for 18 with 11 K. Wacha is, of course, on the mound for the Royals tonight.
1-2-3 first for Cole
With three loud outs. Aaron Judge made a terrific running catch to steal extra bases away from Bobby Witt Jr.
Underway in the Bronx
Gerrit Cole's first pitch of the ALDS is a fly out to the wall in right field. Nearly a 1-0 lead for the Royals on the first pitch. Michael Massey gave it a ride.
Of note: Phil Maton is warming in the Mets bullpen.
Sharing just so we can appreciate the balloon/bubble gum font up top:
Mets take 5-1 lead in the eighth
The Mets entered the top of the eight trailing 1-0 and facing Jeff Hoffman, who had a great year for the Phillies. Nevertheless, the Mets notched their latest late-inning rally -- not only to tie the game, but to take their first lead of the afternoon.
Francisco Alvarez singled to lead off the frame and Francisco Lindor walked to set the table for Mark Vientos. Vientos subsequently lined a two-strike slider from Hoffman to left field to tie the score at 1-1. Take a look:
At that point, the Phillies removed Hoffman from the game. Unfortunately for Philadelphia, the other relievers called upon during the eighth couldn't get the job done, either.
Lefty Matt Strahm was brought in to face Brandon Nimmo. It didn't work: Nimmo went the other way to give New York its first lead of the day, at 2-1. Pete Alonso then hit a sacrifice fly to center field to give New York a 3-1 advantage.
Orion Kerkering then entered, only to give up another RBI single and another sac fly to make it 5-1 Mets heading into the bottom of the eighth.
Vientos singles and we're tied in Philly
It is now 1-1 with runners on second and third for the Mets. Still nobody out.
Yankees-Royals coming up
About 10 minutes away from first pitch in the Bronx. The big American flag is being folded up and put away as we speak.
Lindor walks and the Phillies are in trouble
That's two runners on with no outs and the Mets trailing just 1-0. Here comes Mark Vientos, an underrated power hitter.
Mets now have two on, no outs to begin the eighth.
Mets have the tying run on to begin eighth
Bader checks in as a pinch-runner for Alvarez.
Going into the 8th ...
The Phillies still lead 1-0 and have a 75.3% chance of winning Game 1.
Zack Wheeler, playoff ace
The update:
30 swings and misses for Wheeler today.
Seven shutout innings for Wheeler
He was brilliant. Still a 1-0 game, which is uncomfortably close for the Phillies. Wheeler has thrown 111 pitches and is certainly done.
It's not often these days you see a pitcher work into the seventh inning of a playoff game, but Zack Wheeler is a justifiable exception.
There were three 1-0 postseason games period from 2017-21.
Sharing since I just looked it up: The Royals beat the Orioles 1-0 in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series, and the last time there were multiple 1-0 games in an offseason was ... 2022. Not that long ago. But! But before that, there hadn't been multiple 1-0 games in a postseason since 2016.
Reed Garrett in for Mets
Kodai Senga gave up just the Schwarber bomb and then David Peterson threw three scoreless in relief. The Mets' pitchers are keeping them in it against an ace performance from Wheeler.
