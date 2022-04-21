The New York Yankees aim for a series sweep on Thursday afternoon. The Yankees visit Comerica Park to face the Detroit Tigers in an American League clash. New York won the first two games of a three-game set, improving to 7-5 on the season. Detroit looks to stop a three-game skid and improve on a 4-7 record.

First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. ET in Detroit. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Yankees as a -170 favorite on the money line, while the Over-Under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 8 in the latest Yankees vs. Tigers odds. Before you make any Yankees vs. Tigers picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a sizzling start to the 2022 season. It's on a 14-4 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through two weeks, returning over $800 for $100 players. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Yankees vs. Tigers and just revealed its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Yankees vs. Tigers:

Yankees vs. Tigers money line: Yankees -170, Tigers +150

Yankees vs. Tigers over-under: 8 runs

Yankees vs. Tigers run line: Yankees -1.5

NYY: The Yankees are seeking a sweep

DET: The Tigers look to stop a three-game losing skid



Why you should back the Yankees

New York has dangerous bats in the lineup and potential advantages when matched up with a Tigers group that ranked well below the American League average offensively in 2021. Beyond that, the Yankees are also very good in run prevention, and they have a solid starting pitcher on the hill on Thursday.

Jordan Montgomery, a 29-year-old left-hander, takes the ball for New York, and he owns a 3.80 ERA in 32 starts since the beginning of the 2021 campaign. In those 32 outings, Montgomery has more than three strikeouts for every walk, striking out more than a batter per inning. Left-handed hitters are largely helpless against Montgomery with an ugly .212/.268/.329 slash line across his entire MLB career, and Montgomery tossed five shutout innings in his last start. New York's bullpen is also excellent, leading the American League with a 1.98 ERA in 59 innings of work.

Why you should back the Tigers

Detroit will ride the right arm of veteran starting pitcher Michael Pineda. The 33-year-old former All-Star is set to make his first start for the Tigers, after posting a tremendous season in 2021. Pineda posted a 3.62 ERA across 22 starts during the 2021 season, and his control is a significant weapon. He walked only 1.7 batters per nine innings last season, and has issued fewer than two walks per nine innings in his career. In fact, Pineda's pinpoint command leads to more than four times as many strikeouts as walks across a decade in the majors.

The Yankees have impressive talent in the lineup, but New York had notable flaws in 2021. The Yankees were No. 13 in the AL in hits, No. 14 in the AL in triples, No. 13 in batting average, and No. 12 in the AL in strikeouts last season. No team had fewer doubles (213) than the Yankees last season, and New York currently ranks below the AL average in slugging percentage, strikeouts, and runs scored in 2022.

How to make Yankees vs. Tigers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the run total, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the MLB model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Yankees vs. Tigers? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Yankees vs. Tigers moneyline you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.