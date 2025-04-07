The New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers are set to begin a three-game series in Detroit on Monday with the Yankees off to a 6-3 start and the Tigers at 5-4 through nine games. New York had its three-game winning streak snapped in a 5-4 loss to the Pirates in 11 innings as one of five walk-off games on Sunday. Detroit enters on a three-game winning streak and is 5-1 since being swept by the Dodgers to begin its season. The Yankees went 4-2 against the Tigers last season and were 14-5 against Detroit over the previous three seasons.

First pitch from Comerica Park in Detroit, Mich. is set for 3:10 p.m. ET. New York is a -162 favorite on the money line (risk $161 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Tigers odds, while Detroit is a +136 underdog. Before making any Tigers vs. Yankees picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 3 of the 2025 MLB season on a 34-19 roll on top-rated run-line betting picks (+629). Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Yankees vs. Tigers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Tigers vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Tigers money line: New York -162, Detroit +136 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Yankees vs. Tigers over/under: 8.5 runs

Yankees vs. Tigers run line: New York -1.5 (+100)

DET: The Over is 6-3 in Tigers games this season

NYY: All six Yankees wins have come by multiple runs this season

Yankees vs. Tigers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Yankees vs. Tigers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Yankees can cover

While the noise around the Yankees "Torpedo" bats has calmed down now that more players around the league are using them, the production hasn't decreased much for the Yankees over recent games. New York leads baseball in runs per game (8.4) and the only team with more total runs (Cubs, 77) has played three more games. The Yankees have scored 76 runs in nine games, which is 14 more than any other team besides the Cubs. Aaron Judge is having another MVP-caliber start with six home runs, 17 RBIs and 14 runs scored while hitting .324 with a 1.310 OPS. Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Anthony Volpe, both Torpedo bat users, have four home runs each and Volpe had a 1.069 OPS.

The Yankees are starting Carlos Rodon, who is in the third year of a six-year, $162 million deal. Rodon went 16-9 with a 3.96 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP last season. The 32-year-old has a 3.97 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP over two starts this season and outside of allowing four total runs over the first and second innings against the Diamondbacks in his last start, the left-handed pitcher has allowed just one run over his other 9 1/3 innings pitched this season. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Tigers can cover

Detroit is coming off a three-game sweep against the White Sox, outscoring Chicago, 18-9, in the series. Riley Greene, a 24-year-old outfielder who was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft and a one-time top-five prospect in baseball, is showcasing his potential to begin his fourth MLB season. Greene is batting .351 with a 1.071 OPS and three home runs over his first nine games. He has at least one hit in five of his last six games and is 4-for-6 with a double in his career against Rodon.

Casey Mize is making his second start of the season for the Tigers and he's coming off a gem. The 27-year-old right-handed pitcher tossed 5 2/3 shutout innings, allowing one hit with three walks and six strikeouts in a 4-1 win for the Tigers over the Mariners. After making only two starts in 2022 and missing all of 2023 with injury, Mize had a 4.49 ERA in his return last season. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft and his performances against the Mariners showcases why. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Yankees vs. Tigers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, and it says one side of the money line is the better value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's MLB picks.

So who wins Yankees vs. Tigers, and which side is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.

Where to bet on MLB games

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on MLB games today, along with the various MLB sportsbook promos they currently offer.