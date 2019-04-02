Yankees vs. Tigers odds: MLB picks, predictions for April 2 from advanced computer model

The Tuesday MLB schedule gets underway at 6:35 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium when the Detroit Tigers (2-3) take on the New York Yankees (2-2). The Yankees took the first game of this series 3-1 on Monday, but the Tigers have Jordan Zimmermann on the hill Tuesday, who is coming off an outstanding season-opener. New York, however, is the -238 favorite (risk $238 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Yankees vs. Tigers odds, with the over-under for total runs set at eight. Before locking in any Yankees vs. Tigers picks of your own, check out the MLB predictions from the proven projection model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks and is off to a profitable start on its top-rated MLB money line picks this season. The model has a proven track record of hitting on its top picks in baseball, football, basketball, hockey and more. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Yankees vs. Tigers. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that the Yankees have an edge on paper. They're coming off a 100-win season, while Detroit mustered just a 64-98 record in 2018. New York led the league in home runs (267) and finished second in runs scored (851) -- both categories Detroit finished close to the bottom of MLB in.

The Tigers have been shut out twice and failed to score more than four runs in any of their five games in 2019. Their chances don't look much better on Tuesday after mustering just one run in the series-opener. That's especially true because projected Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka looked strong on Opening Day, giving up just one earned run in 5.2 innings.

But just Detroit is offensively-challenged doesn't mean it can't provide value on the Yankees vs. Tigers money line.

That because the Tigers will have a chance to pull off the upset if Zimmermann throws the way he did in the opener. He was masterful at Toronto on Opening Day, going for seven scoreless innings, striking out four and not allowing any walks.

And while the Yankees still have plenty of dangerous hitters in their lineup like Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez, they also are dealing with a host of injuries. Giancarlo Stanton (biceps), Miguel Andujar (shoulder) and Aaron Hicks (back) are a few of the players out for New York, making the path to an upset smoother for Detroit.

So who wins Tigers vs. Yankees? And which side of the money line is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Tigers vs. Yankees money line to jump on Tuesday, all from the advanced model that simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and find out.