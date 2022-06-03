American League foes square off when the Detroit Tigers (21-30) and the New York Yankees (36-15) kick off their three-game series on Friday evening. Detroit heads into this matchup on a three-game winning streak. New York has also won three straight games. Elvin Rodriguez (0-0, 6.17) is starting for the Tigers, while Gerrit Cole (4-1, 3.12 ERA) is on the hill for New York.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. New York is the -345 money line favorite (risk $345 to win $100) in the latest Tigers vs. Yankees odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Detroit is a +285 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is eight.

Tigers vs. Yankees moneyline: New York -345, Detroit +285

Tigers vs. Yankees run-line: Detroit +1.5 (+140)

Tigers vs. Yankees over-under: 8 runs

DET: The Tigers are 5-1 in their last six overall

NYY: The Yankees are 4-0 in their last four Friday games



Why you should back the Yankees

Right fielder Aaron Judge is a big-time slugger in the middle of the lineup for New York. Judge is a massive presence on the field with outstanding power. The three-time All-Star is a quality athlete who also owns a strong throwing arm from the outfield. He ranks first in the majors in homers (19) and seventh in RBI (39) with a batting average of .303.

Second baseman DJ LeMahieu can make consistent contact with the baseball and can hit for a high average. LeMahieu has a good combination of speed, athleticism, and power. The three-time All-Star is a reliable outlet as a defender as well. LeMahieu has a batting average of .252 with four home runs and 20 RBI this season.

Why you should back the Tigers

Shortstop Harold Castro is an outstanding athlete and runner. Castro makes solid contact and can hit for a good average. The 30-year-old has good pitch recognition and doesn't strikeout often. Castro has a batting average of .316 with four home runs and 11 RBIs. In his last outing, he went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.

First baseman Miguel Cabrera is still playing solid ball at the age of 39. Cabrera is a pure hitter with fantastic plate coverage. The 11-time All-Star is patient at the plate while being a productive run producer. Cabrera leads the team in batting average (.286), RBI (18), and hits (44).

How to make Tigers vs. Yankees picks

