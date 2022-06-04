The New York Yankees host the Detroit Tigers in a Sunday morning matchup at Yankee Stadium. The game doubles as the weekend series finale between the two teams. New York won the first two contests, improving to 38-15 this season. After back-to-back losses, Detroit is 21-32 and aiming to avoid a sweep.

First pitch is at 11:35 a.m. ET in New York. Caesars Sportsbook lists New York as a -310 favorite on the money line, while the Over-Under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 8.5 in the latest Tigers vs. Yankees odds. Before you make any Tigers vs. Yankees picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a strong start to the 2022 season. It's on a 48-31 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through eight weeks, returning over $1,100 for $100 players. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tigers vs. Yankees, and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Tigers vs. Yankees:

Tigers vs. Yankees money line: Yankees -310, Tigers +255

Tigers vs. Yankees over-under: 8.5 runs

Tigers vs. Yankees run line: Yankees -1.5

Tigers vs. Yankees tickets: See tickets at StubHub

DET: The Tigers are 6-17 in road games

NYY: The Yankees are 22-7 in home games



Why you should back the Tigers

Detroit's pitching staff is quite strong. The Tigers will deploy Rony Garcia as the starting pitcher on Sunday, and he has impressive metrics this season. Garcia has 11.3 strikeouts and 2.3 walks per nine innings in 2022, and opponents are producing only a .641 OPS against him. That includes a dismal .570 OPS by left-handed hitters and, prior to a shaky outing in his last start, Garcia held a 3.00 ERA in his first nine appearances of the 2022 season.

Detroit's bullpen is excellent, ranking No. 2 in the American League with a 2.93 ERA. The Tigers rank in the top four of the league in bullpen WAR, and Detroit's bullpen induces a 47.1 percent ground ball rate with only 0.65 home runs allowed per nine innings.

Why you should back the Yankees

The Yankees are rolling in all facets, as evidenced by them owning MLB's best record. New York leads the American League with 79 home runs and a .427 slugging percentage, and the Yankees have already scored 253 runs this season. The Yankees rank in the top five of the league in batting average (.245) and on-base percentage (.321), with the best walk rate (9.5 percent) in the AL. Detroit's offense lags considerably behind in overall quality, and the Yankees have an impressive run prevention unit.

New York's bullpen leads the AL in wins above replacement with a 3.04 ERA, more than a strikeout per inning, and a 48.8 percent ground ball rate. At the start of Sunday's game, the Yankees will utilize left-hander Jordan Montgomery, who is pitching quite well. Montgomery has a 3.04 ERA in 2022, generating a 1.01 WHIP and allowing only 1.5 walks per nine innings. He has not allowed more than three runs in any start this season, and left-handed hitters have a .433 OPS against Montgomery.

How to make Tigers vs. Yankees picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Tigers vs. Yankees? And which side of the betting line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Tigers vs. Yankees you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.