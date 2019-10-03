Yankees vs. Twins live stream: 2019 ALDS Game 1 prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, watch MLB playoffs online

Friday night in the Bronx, the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins will open the 2019 ALDS at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees went 103-59 and won the AL East. The Twins went 101-61 and won the AL Central. Here is the full postseason schedule.

Now let's set the scene with some essentials.

How to watch

Date: Friday, Oct. 4 | Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Location: Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)

Odds: NYY: -185 | MIN: +170 | O/U: 8.5

Pitchers: Jose Berrios vs. James Paxton

Preview

If you enjoy home runs, this is the series for you. The Twins led baseball with 307 home runs this season and the Yankees were right behind them with 306. Two powerhouse offenses and two middle of the pack pitching staffs suggest we are in for an action-packed ALDS. The Yankees have a huge postseason edge historically -- they are 13-2 all-time against the Twins in October -- but that doesn't mean a whole lot in 2019. Different teams, different players.

Both the Yankees and Twins feature stellar bullpens, though the Yankees do it with big names (Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, etc.) while the Twins are more under the radar. Closer Taylor Rogers was as good as any reliever in baseball this season, and setup men Tyler Duffey and Zack Littell have been very good. You can be sure Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton will see lots of Sergio Romo in the ALDS. The team that hits the most homers and gets the best bullpen work will win the series.

Prediction

The SportsLine Projection Model (@SportsLine on Twitter) sees the Yankees as favorites. We see no cause to disagree, though this series should be close. In Game 1 we have the Yankees emerging victorious in what we expect to be a battle of the bullpens. Didi Gregorius breaks the game open late with a big home run, and New York's bullpen is too much for the Twins to handle.

Pick: Yankees 8, Twins 5