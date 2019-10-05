Yankees vs. Twins live stream: 2019 ALDS Game 2 prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, watch MLB playoffs online

Friday night, the Yankees eventually pulled away for a comfortable victory over the Twins in Game 1 of the best-of-five ALDS. Saturday, the Twins will take another shot at the Bronx Bombers in Game 2, hoping to avoid heading home down 0-2 to one of the best teams in baseball.

Now let's set the scene with some essentials.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 4 | Time: 5:07 p.m. ET

Location: Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)

Odds: NYY -183 | O/U: 8.5

Starting pitchers: Randy Dobnak (MIN) vs. Masahiro Tanaka (NYY)

Preview

What we saw in Game 1 was pretty much to be expected from these two teams. The two most prolific home run teams in baseball history went deep a combined five times, posting 14 total runs on 15 hits. Most series are going to be low scoring with all the excellent pitching, but this is the slugfest series. I wouldn't expect any different here.

Tanaka coughed up 28 homers during the regular season, 13 of which came in Yankee Stadium. Two Twins have decent sample sizes against him and they are opposites in terms of how they've fared. Jonathan Schoop is 9 for 31 (.290) with three doubles and three homers in 32 plate appearances against Tanaka. Nelson Cruz is just 3 for 27 with nine strikeouts and without a home run.

The Yankees have never seen Dobnak and that's generally advantageous to the pitcher, though it's far from a hard-and-fast rule. He was excellent in his rookie season pitching to a 1.59 ERA in 28 1/3 innings.

Prediction

I have a gut feeling Dobnak holds the Yankees down two times through the order. By the end of the game, they'll get theirs, but will it have been enough?

Pick: Twins 6, Yankees 5