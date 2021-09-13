Yankee Stadium will host matinee baseball on Monday. The New York Yankees play host to the Minnesota Twins in an American League matchup, though the game will happen under odd circumstances. Minnesota and New York will effectively play a one-game series, as this contest was postponed from late August. As a result, the Twins will travel in from Minnesota, while the Yankees played the New York Mets in the final game of their Subway Series on Sunday Night Baseball.

Twins vs. Yankees money line: Yankees -190, Twins +170

Twins vs. Yankees over-under: 10 runs

Twins vs. Yankees run line: Yankees -1.5

MIN: The Twins are 30-42 in road games in 2021

NYY: The Yankees are 40-31 at home this season



Why you should back the Twins

Minnesota's offensive arsenal is heavily weighted to power, and the Twins are explosive as a result. The Twins have 201 home runs this season, good for No. 2 in the American League, and Minnesota boasts a .422 slugging percentage as a result. The Twins also work the count effectively, including an 8.8 percent walk rate, and they have a slight rest advantage after New York played an evening game on Sunday.

While the Yankees have big names and an effective team overall, they also have some glaring weaknesses. New York has struggled mightily since late August and, for the season, the Yankees rank near the bottom of the American League in runs, hits, doubles, batting average and slugging. Minnesota can also take solace in an experience edge on the mound, with starting pitcher John Gant sporting a 3.78 ERA overall in 2021 and a stellar 3.43 ERA in games away from home.

Why you should back the Yankees

New York technically played on the road on Sunday, but the Yankees faced the Mets and didn't have far to travel. That should mitigate any effects from playing a night game before a day game, and the Yankees are 5-1 against the Twins this season. New York will send Luis Gil to the mound, and the 23-year-old has been stellar this season, including a 1.42 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 19 innings.

Offensively, New York has been up and down this season, but the Yankees lead the American League with a walk rate north of 10 percent, and that provides some stability. Minnesota's relief pitching is a weakness, as the Twins rank just 24th in MLB in fWAR for relievers, and their bullpen owns a 4.48 ERA for the season. Offensively, the Twins rarely steal bases and, despite their tremendous power, Minnesota ranks well below the American League baseline with a .241 batting average in 2021.

