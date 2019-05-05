Yankees vs. Twins odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 5 from model on 73-51 roll

The Minnesota Twins look for their first series win at Yankee Stadium since 2014 when they face New York on Sunday. The Twins (20-11), first in the American League Central Division, snapped an eight-game losing streak at Yankee Stadium with a 7-3 win on Saturday. The Yankees (18-14), meanwhile, have lost three of their last four games, but remain in second place in the American League East. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. New York has been hot, winning 12 of its last 18 games. The latest Yankees vs. Twins odds show New York favored at -145 on the money line (risk $145 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Yankees vs. Twins picks of your own, you should see the MLB predictions for May 5 from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Yankees have won 10 of their last 14 games against Minnesota and 13 of the past 15 home games versus the Twins. New York has won the last 12 season series with Minnesota and gone 15-0-2 in season series against the Twins since 2001, the last time Minnesota claimed a season-series win.

Right-hander Domingo German (5-1, 2.56 ERA) takes the mound for New York. The last time out, he limited the Giants to one hit over the first five innings before giving up four runs on five hits in six innings to earn the win. For the year, he has allowed just 18 hits, 11 runs – nine earned, nine walks and striking out 32 in 31 2/3 innings. Second baseman Gleyber Torres (.270) has a 10-game hitting streak, raising his average from .247 to .270 in that span.

But just because New York has dominated Minnesota at home does not mean it is the best value on the Yankees vs. Twins money line on Sunday.

That's because Minnesota has been red hot of late, winning seven of its past nine games. The Twins have also won three of their past four games against New York. Minnesota enters Sunday with a statistical edge over the Yankees in several categories, including slugging percentage (.490 to .446), doubles (65 to 47), triples (6 to 1), home runs (53 to 49) and total bases (.465).

Offensively, the Twins have turned things up a notch of late, led by right fielder Nelson Cruz (.298), who has a four-game hitting streak. Cruz is 5-for-16, including two doubles, two homers and six RBIs in that span. He's had nine multiple-hit games this season. Second baseman Jonathan Schoop (.282) has hits in eight of his past 10 games, including three multi-hit games. He has three doubles, one home run and four RBIs during that stretch.

