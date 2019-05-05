Yankees vs. Twins odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 5 from simulation on 73-51 roll

The New York Yankees look to continue their dominance over the Minnesota Twins when they meet in the third and final game of their series on Sunday. The Yankees (18-14) have lost just five season series against the Twins (20-11) since 1972 and none since 2001. Game time is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium. New York has won 17 of its past 25 home games against Minnesota and is favored at -134 on the money line, meaning a $134 wager would net $100, while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5 in the latest Twins vs. Yankees odds. The money line had opened at -149 before falling, so you'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Twins vs. Yankees picks of your own.

The model knows the Yankees feature one of the best pitching staffs in baseball and have the statistical edge over the Twins in a number of categories, including ERA (3.81 to 4.18), opponents' batting average (.224 to .250), WHIP (1.22 to 1.31) and strikeouts (295 to 250). Offensively, the Yankees also hold the edge over the Twins in batting average (.258 to .254), on-base percentage (.341 to .321) and runs scored (164 to 158).

Second baseman DJ LeMahieu (.317) has been scalding hot for New York. He has a six-game hitting streak, going 11-for-23 (.478), including four multi-hit games during that stretch. First baseman Luke Voit (.269) has hit in seven of his past 10 games, including four multi-hit games.

But just because New York has dominated Minnesota at home does not mean it is the best value on the Yankees vs. Twins money line on Sunday.

That's because Minnesota has been red hot of late, winning seven of its past nine games. The Twins have also won three of their past four games against New York. Minnesota enters Sunday with a statistical edge over the Yankees in several categories, including slugging percentage (.490 to .446), doubles (65 to 47), triples (6 to 1), home runs (53 to 49) and total bases (.465).

Offensively, the Twins have turned things up a notch of late, led by right fielder Nelson Cruz (.298), who has a four-game hitting streak. Cruz is 5-for-16, including two doubles, two homers and six RBIs in that span. He's had nine multiple-hit games this season. Second baseman Jonathan Schoop (.282) has hits in eight of his past 10 games, including three multi-hit games. He has three doubles, one home run and four RBIs during that stretch.

