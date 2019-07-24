Yankees vs. Twins odds, line: MLB predictions, picks for July 24 from model on 27-10 roll

Division leaders meet when the New York Yankees visit the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. The Yankees (65-35), first in the American League East Division, have won six of eight, while the Twins (61-39), first in the AL Central, have won two of three. First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET from Target Field. The Yankees have won three of five games against the Twins so far this season. The latest Yankees vs. Twins odds show New york at -108 on the money line (risk $108 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 10.5. Before making any Yankees vs. Twins picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has taken into account that the Yankees have been dominant throughout the season and have the best record in the league. Left-hander J.A. Happ (8-5, 4.86 ERA) will make his 20th start of the season, having picked up a win in his most recent outing on Friday against the Colorado Rockies. He gave up just two runs and struck out eight. He has gone at least five innings in each of his last three starts.

The Yankees have owned the Twins through the years and lead the all-time series 1,124-768, including a 528-424 mark in games played on the Twins' home field. Shortstop Didi Gregorius (.281) has been red hot, hitting in three of the past four games, including a 5-for-5 performance on Tuesday night. He doubled twice, homered and drove in seven runs. Gregorius has three doubles and 10 RBIs over the past four.

But just because New York has had the best of Minnesota through the years does not mean it is the best value on the Yankees vs. Twins money line.

Right-hander Jake Odorizzi (11-4, 3.18 ERA) gets the start. He allowed six hits, three runs – three earned – with two walks and three strikeouts in a five-inning no-decision on Friday against the Oakland Athletics. He had allowed just one earned run on three hits in 5 1/3 innings at Cleveland in his previous start, walking two and striking out two.

The Twins have been tough to beat at home this year, going 31-20 at Target Field. Shortstop Jorge Polanco (.312) has feasted on Yankees pitching of late, going 5-for-8 with a double, two homers and four RBIs in the series. Also swinging a hot bat is left fielder Eddie Rosario (.283), who has hit in eight of 10 games, going 14-for-35 (.400) with two doubles, one homer and nine RBIs during that span. He is 3-for-10 with a double and two RBIs against the Yankees this series.

