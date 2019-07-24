Yankees vs. Twins odds, line: MLB predictions, picks for July 24 from proven model on 27-10 roll

The New York Yankees will look to continue their dominance of the Minnesota Twins when they meet in the third of a three-game series on Wednesday. The Yankees (65-35) have won the last 12 season series against the Twins (61-39) and 15 of the last 17. Minnesota, meanwhile, has won six of the last 10 games against the Yankees at home. The game is scheduled to start at 8:10 p.m. ET from Target Field in Minneapolis. The Twins last won a season series against the Yankees in 2001. New York is -120 on the money line, meaning a $120 wager would net $100, while the over-under for total runs scored is set at 10.5 in the latest Yankees vs. Twins odds. You'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Yankees vs. Twins picks of your own down.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Week 18 of the MLB season on a sizzling 27-10 run on top-rated MLB money line picks, returning over $2,000 on the season to $100 bettors.

The model has dialed in on Yankees vs. Twins.

The model has taken into account that the Yankees have been red hot of late, going 7-3 in their last 10 games and are 27-18 on the road this season. New York has won its last three series. Statistically, the Yankees have the edge over the Twins in a number of categories, including on-base percentage (.342 to .337), runs scored 578 to 569), RBIs (551 to 547), strikeouts (935 to 875), opponent's batting average (.245 to .248) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.15 to 3.03).

Right fielder Aaron Judge (.308) has been on fire at the plate, hitting in five straight games, and is 4-for-8 in the series with two doubles and two RBIs. He has also walked three times. First baseman Luke Voit (.274) has also had a big series, going 3-for-8 (.375) with a homer.

But just because New York is playing well, doesn't mean it is the best value on the Yankees vs. Twins money line.

Right-hander Jake Odorizzi (11-4, 3.18 ERA) gets the start. He allowed six hits, three runs – three earned – with two walks and three strikeouts in a five-inning no-decision on Friday against the Oakland Athletics. He had allowed just one earned run on three hits in 5 1/3 innings at Cleveland in his previous start, walking two and striking out two.

The Twins have been tough to beat at home this year, going 31-20 at Target Field. Shortstop Jorge Polanco (.312) has feasted on Yankees pitching of late, going 5-for-8 with a double, two homers and four RBIs in the series. Also swinging a hot bat is left fielder Eddie Rosario (.283), who has hit in eight of 10 games, going 14-for-35 (.400) with two doubles, one homer and nine RBIs during that span. He is 3-for-10 with a double and two RBIs against the Yankees this series.

So who wins Twins vs. Yankees?