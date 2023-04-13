The New York Yankees (8-4) will try to avoid losing ground to Tampa Bay in the American League East standings when they face the Minnesota Twins (8-4) on Thursday night. New York has won four of its last five games, but it has still lost ground to the undefeated Rays in the standings. Minnesota holds an early 1.5-game lead over Cleveland in the AL Central.

First pitch at Yankee Stadium is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. New York is the -150 favorite (risk $150 to win $100) and the over/under is 8.5 in the latest Twins vs. Yankees odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before making any Yankees vs. Twins picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Yankees vs. Twins money line: New York -150, Minnesota +125

Yankees vs. Twins over/under: 8.5 runs

Yankees vs. Twins run line: New York -1.5 (+135)

NYY: The Yankees are 10-1 in their last 11 home games vs. Minnesota

MIN: The Twins are 5-2 in their last seven road games

Why you should back the Yankees

New York has won every series that it has played this season, winning four of its last five games coming into this matchup. The Yankees took the final two games of their series at Cleveland, outscoring the Guardians 15-5 in those contests. They overcame the ejection of manager Aaron Boone by scoring four straight runs on Wednesday, capped off by an RBI single from left fielder Oswaldo Cabrera in the ninth inning.

Reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge has a team-high 14 hits, smacking four home runs and driving in seven runs in his first 44 at-bats. Second baseman Gleyber Torres is batting .371 with 13 hits, two homers and six RBI, drawing a team-high 11 walks. Rookie starting pitcher Jhony Brito is 2-0 with a 0.90 ERA and eight strikeouts through his first two starts, going five innings in both of those games.

Why you should back the Twins

Minnesota is in strong form as well coming into this game, winning four of its last six contests, including two straight against the White Sox earlier this week. The Twins came up clutch in a 4-3 win in 10 innings on Tuesday before adding a 3-1 win on Wednesday. They held Carlos Correa out of the previous four games due to back tightness, but he is expected to return on Thursday.

Their team ERA of 2.50 ranks second in the majors behind Tampa Bay. Starter Joe Ryan (2-0, 3.75 ERA) will take the mound after allowing four runs while striking out 10 Houston batters last Saturday. Designated hitter Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with a .302 average and two home runs, while left fielder Trevor Larnach is hitting .283 with eight RBI.

