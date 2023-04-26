The New York Yankees (13-11) will try to avoid getting swept by the Minnesota Twins (14-10) on Wednesday afternoon. Minnesota has not swept New York in a series since 1991 and has already secured a series win over the Yankees for the first time since 2001. The Twins opened the series with a 6-1 win on Monday before notching a 6-2 victory on Tuesday.

First pitch at Target Field is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The Twins are -120 favorites (risk $120 to win $100) and the over/under is 8 in the latest Twins vs. Yankees odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before making any Yankees vs. Twins picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Yankees vs. Twins money line: Minnesota -120, New York +100

Yankees vs. Twins over/under: 8 runs

Yankees vs. Twins run line: Minnesota -1.5 (+170)

NYY: The Yankees are 11-8 in their games against right-handed pitchers this season

MIN: The Twins are 13-6 in their last 19 games against American League opponents

Why you should back the Twins

Minnesota has been dominant in the first two games of the series, cruising to a 6-1 win on Monday and a 6-2 win on Tuesday. Right fielder Max Kepler had three hits and Joey Gallo homered in the series opener, while starting pitcher Joe Ryan became the first pitcher to win five games this season on Tuesday. Second baseman Jorge Polanco and designated hitter Byron Buxton each had two hits in the second game of the series.

They are facing an erratic starting pitcher on Wednesday afternoon, as New York's Domingo German has allowed four earned runs two times already this season. The Yankees have been held to three runs or fewer 10 times in their last 12 games and are riding a season-high three-game losing streak. Minnesota is 12-4 as a favorite this season, making Wednesday's game a profitable spot to back the Twins. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Yankees

German has been inconsistent through his first four starts, but he was outstanding against Minnesota on April 15. He retired the first 16 batters and struck out 11, allowing one earned run across 6.1 strong innings. Meanwhile, Minnesota starter Kenta Maeda is 0-3 with a 4.15 ERA so far this season after being forced to leave his last start in the second inning.

The Twins are outside the top 20 in the majors in team batting average and have not swept New York in a series in 32 years. First baseman Anthony Rizzo leads New York with a .286 average, five home runs and 11 RBI. Center fielder Aaron Judge has six home runs, while third baseman DJ LeMahieu is batting .296. See which team to pick here.

