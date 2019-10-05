Yankees vs. Twins score: DJ LeMahieu and Yanks surge past Minnesota for ALDS Game 1 win

The New York Yankees defeated the Minnesota Twins,10-4, in Game 1 of their American League Divisional Series on Friday. It was a back-and-forth offensive battle between two of the league's top home run hitting teams, until the Bronx Bombers eventually pulled away at home.

The Yankees blew the game wide open in the sixth and seventh innings thanks to home runs from DJ LeMahieu and Brett Gardner to go along with a LeMahieu three-run double. The Yankees now have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

