Yankees vs. Twins score: DJ LeMahieu and Yanks surge past Minnesota for ALDS Game 1 win
The Yankees now have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series
The New York Yankees defeated the Minnesota Twins,10-4, in Game 1 of their American League Divisional Series on Friday. It was a back-and-forth offensive battle between two of the league's top home run hitting teams, until the Bronx Bombers eventually pulled away at home.
The Yankees blew the game wide open in the sixth and seventh innings thanks to home runs from DJ LeMahieu and Brett Gardner to go along with a LeMahieu three-run double. The Yankees now have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series.
Live updates
Thank you for joining us tonight!
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 MLB postseason bracket, schedule
The postseason got underway Tuesday and runs through Oct. 30 by the latest
-
MLB 2019 postseason schedule, bracket
The baseball postseason is underway and will last throughout the month of October
-
Braves battle back in Game 2 vs. Cards
Josh Donaldson delivered a key hit early and Foltynewicz took it from there, leading the Braves...
-
Cubs to interview Ross, Girardi, others
The Cubs are talking to the usual suspects, at least to begin the process
-
ALDS Twins vs. Yankees preview
The Twins and Yankees open their ALDS matchup Friday night in New York
-
Verlander's sweet moment with daughter
It was a heartfelt moment for Verlander and his family