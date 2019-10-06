Yankees vs. Twins score: New York slams Minnesota in ALDS Game 2, puts AL Central champs on verge of elimination

On Saturday, the New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins in Game 2 of their American League Divisional Series by an 8-2 final. For the second night in a row, the Yankees blew the game wide open. This time, it was thanks to a Didi Gregorius third-inning grand slam to put the Yankees up 7-0.

Manager Aaron Boone expressed confidence for his club's shortstop pregame, explaining why he kept Gregorius in the lineup despite his recent slump. Meanwhile, a solid start from Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka quieted Minnesota's offense and New York's bullpen shut the Twins down with four scoreless innings.

Defeating the Yankees in the playoffs has proven to be an impossible task for the Twins. With the win, the Yankees extended their playoff winning streak to 12 straight games against the Twins. Minnesota has now lost 15 straight playoff games -- the longest postseason losing streak in MLB history. The two teams will travel to Target Field for Game 3 on Monday with the Twins in a win-or-go-home predicament.

For more on this game, here are our big takeaways.

Why the Yankees won

The Yankees powerful offense was on full display in Saturday's Game 2. The Yankees' lineup is extremely dangerous, plain and simple. And they took full advantage of the Twins inexperienced starter, Randy Dobnak. The Yankees put up three quick runs before the end of the third inning. The grand slam from Gregorius is what put this game away.

On the other side of things, the Yankees pitching was a huge reason why New York is heading for Minnesota with a 2-0 series lead. Tanaka tosses five innings, allowing one run on three hits with seven strikeouts. Tanaka has proven that he does his best pitching on the big stage, and postseason Tanaka shined on Saturday night.

The right-hander joins Hall of Famers Sandy Koufax as the just the second pitcher in MLB history to allow no more than two runs in each of his first six postseason starts. As you may recall, Tanaka's most recent playoff start was last year, Game 2 of the ALDS against the eventual World Series champion Red Sox. Tanaka's start was the Yankees only win in that series.

Tanaka's outing was followed by a lights-out performance from the Yankees dominant bullpen.

Why the Twins lost

Manager Rocco Baldelli named rookie right-hander Randy Dobnak the starter for Game 2, instead of Jake Odorizzi in order to give Odorizzi extra rest to recover from hamstring tightness. But Dobnak exited early, and the Twins were forced to turn to their bullpen much earlier than they had hoped. Dobnak finished his night after just two-plus innings (43 pitches) in which he allowed six hits and four earned runs while striking out none and walking two.

When the Twins brought out reliever Tyler Duffey, that's when things fell apart (again). Duffey, whose coming off an impressive second-half, served up a sacrifice fly to Giancarlo Stanton that gave the Yankees a 2-0 lead. That was followed by a Gleyber Torres RBI single to make it 3-0 and a hit-by-pitch on Gary Sanchez to reload the bases, setting up the slam for Didi Gregorius. It was just the second postseason game of Duffey's career, and as we mentioned after the Yankees Game 1 win, a young bullpen is always going to be more susceptible to giving up runs.

Play of the game

A postseason grand slam is almost always going to win play of the game honors. Gregorius' crushed this one-out homer to right field, and just like that, the Yankees' lead over the Twins went from 3-0 to 7-0. It was a huge confidence boost for Gregorius, who was fighting through a slump before the homer. And it was a crushing blow for Minnesota. Here's film of the game's big homer:

What's next

The ALDS between Minnesota and New York will travel to Target Field for Game 3 on Monday. The expected starters are Luis Severino (1-1, 1.50 ERA) and Jake Odorizzi (15-7, 3.51 ERA). The Twins will be in a win-or-go-home situation.

