Yankees vs. Twins series schedule, results: MLB playoffs live stream, TV channel, start time for 2019 ALDS

Two of baseball's most powerful teams will meet in the American League Division Series. The New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins are back atop their divisions for the first time in a few years; the Twins won their first AL Central title since 2010 and the Yankees won their first AL East title since 2012. Both teams reached the 100-win mark and finished first and second in the league for home runs. The Twins claimed the all-time record (307) while the Yankees were just one behind Minnesota (306).

These two clubs have an extensive postseason history between the two of them, but the rivalry results are lopsided in New York's favor. The Yankees are 13–2 in their last 15 postseason games against Minnesota They swept the Twins in 2003, 2004, 2009 and 2010. The Yankees even came back to beat Minnesota in the 2017 AL Wild Card Game. The CBS Sports staff predicts that the Yankees will tack on to their winning postseason record against the Twins in this year's best-of-five series.

DATE MATCHUP/RESULT TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 4 Game 1: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees 7 p.m. MLBN Yankee Stadium Oct. 5 Game 2: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees 5 p.m. FS1 Yankee Stadium Oct. 7 Game 3: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota TBA FS1 or MLBN Target Field Oct. 8 Game 4: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota TBA FS1 Target Field Oct. 10 Game 5: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees TBA FS1 Yankee Stadium

* - if necessary