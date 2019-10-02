Yankees vs. Twins series schedule, results: MLB playoffs live stream, TV channel, start time for 2019 ALDS
The best-of-five American League Division Series gets underway Friday in the Bronx
Two of baseball's most powerful teams will meet in the American League Division Series. The New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins are back atop their divisions for the first time in a few years; the Twins won their first AL Central title since 2010 and the Yankees won their first AL East title since 2012. Both teams reached the 100-win mark and finished first and second in the league for home runs. The Twins claimed the all-time record (307) while the Yankees were just one behind Minnesota (306).
These two clubs have an extensive postseason history between the two of them, but the rivalry results are lopsided in New York's favor. The Yankees are 13–2 in their last 15 postseason games against Minnesota They swept the Twins in 2003, 2004, 2009 and 2010. The Yankees even came back to beat Minnesota in the 2017 AL Wild Card Game. The CBS Sports staff predicts that the Yankees will tack on to their winning postseason record against the Twins in this year's best-of-five series.
Games on Fox or FS1 can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).
ALDS: Minnesota vs. N.Y. Yankees
|DATE
|MATCHUP/RESULT
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 4
Game 1: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees
7 p.m.
MLBN
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 5
Game 2: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees
5 p.m.
FS1
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 7
Game 3: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota
TBA
FS1 or MLBN
Target Field
Oct. 8
Game 4: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota
TBA
FS1
Target Field
Oct. 10
Game 5: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees
TBA
FS1
Yankee Stadium
* - if necessary
