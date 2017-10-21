Yankees will not use Masahiro Tanaka in relief in ALCS Game 7 vs. Astros

HOUSTON -- The 2017 American League champion will be decided Saturday night. The Houston Astros and New York Yankees will play Game 7 of the ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Winner goes on to play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. Loser goes home. Here's how you can watch Game 7.

In terms of pitching, Game 7 is usually an all-hands-on-deck situation. The Astros haven't ruled out using Justin Verlander in relief on Saturday, though it seems unlikely. The fact it is even being considered tells you the magnitude of this game. Lance McCullers Jr. and Dallas Keuchel are ready to go in relief of Charlie Morton, if necessary.

As for the Yankees, manager Joe Girardi all but ruled out using postseason ace Masahiro Tanaka in relief in Game 7. Tanaka threw seven innings and 104 pitches in Game 5 on Wednesday and would be on two days' rest in Game 7. The Yankees apparently do not want to push him, even in a winner-take-all game.

"Tanaka I wouldn't use," Girardi said prior to Game 7. "Physically we don't think it would good for him."

Tanaka does have experience coming out of the bullpen in the postseason, though not in MLB. He threw a 160-pitch complete game in Game 6 of the Japan Series in 2013, then came out of the bullpen the next day to get three outs for the save. That was his final season in Japan before joining the Yankees.

Now, that said, Tanaka suffered a partially torn elbow ligament during the 2014 season, and while he successfully rehabbed the injury and avoided Tommy John surgery, the Yankees have handled him carefully since. They try to give him an extra day between starts whenever possible. Bringing him back on two days' rest in Game 7, even for one inning, is not something they're willing to do.

"I've said before, for me, because our bullpen has been really, really good, I've tried to use exhaustible 'pen arms first before I go to a starter because the bullpen guys are used to doing it," Girardi added.

So far this postseason Tanaka has been masterful, allowing only two runs on 10 hits and three walks in 20 innings spanning three starts. He's struck out 18. Tanaka has been New York's best starter this postseason.

A case can be made New York's bullpen is a little questionable going into Game 7 with Chad Green unavailable and David Robertson looking worn down. Still, the Yankees are going to stay away from Tanaka.