For the entirety of the 2020 season, the New York Yankees will be wearing a patch with the initials of late team co-owner Hank Steinbrenner to honor his memory. Steinbrenner died on April 14 at the age of 63 from a longstanding health issue.

The patches will read "HGS" and will be placed on the left sleeve of their uniforms. The patches will make their debut appearance on Thursday when the Yankees play their season opener against the defending World Series champions Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

"Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationships he formed with those closest to him," the Steinbrenner family said in a statement in April. "He was introduced to the Yankees organization at a very young age, and his love for sports and competition continued to burn brightly throughout his life.

"Hank could be direct and outspoken, but in the very same conversation show great tenderness and lightheartedness. More than anything, he set an example for all of us in how comfortably he lived, enjoying his personal passions and pursuits."

Hank was the eldest son of former Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, who bought the Yankees in 1973. He took over the franchise as co-owner alongside his brother following their father's death in 2010.