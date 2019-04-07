Yasiel Puig, four others ejected in Reds-Pirates brawl after Chris Archer throws behind Derek Dietrich
Dietrich took his time admiring a home run earlier in the game
Things between the NL Central rival Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates got a little heated Sunday.
In the series finale at PNC Park (GameTracker), Reds utility man Derek Dietrich clubbed a long two-run home run against Chris Archer in the second inning. Dietrich stood at home plate and admired his work before trotting around the bases.
Here's the video:
The unwritten rules say no good home run admiration can go unpunished, so, in his next at-bat, Archer threw a pitch behind Dietrich. The message? Don't rub it in when you have success, which is certainly not something Chris Archer would ever be caught doing on a baseball field.
ANYWAY, the pitch behind Dietrich devolved into a bench-clearing brawl. Yasiel Puig and Reds manager David Bell were particularly heated, and at one point Puig apparently decided to take on the entire Pirates team by himself. Check it out:
Here's video of the fracas:
Puig, Bell, Reds pitcher Amir Garrett and Pirates relievers Keone Kela and Felipe Vazquez were ejected for their roles in the brawl. Archer was allowed to remain in the game. Cooler heads eventually prevailed and the game continued.
Dietrich struck out in the at-bat featuring the brawl, but he sent another baseball into the Allegheny River in the eighth inning.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Sunday: Scherzer starts again vs. NY
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Five ways the Red Sox can improve
The Red Sox have lost eight of their first 10 games for the seventh time in franchise hist...
-
Dodgers vs. Rockies odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Dodgers vs. Rockies game 10,000 ti...
-
What we learned from second week of MLB
Here's what you need to know from the last seven days of MLB action
-
MLB odds, picks, top parlay for April 7
SportsLine's top MLB handicappers are locking in parlays for today's MLB slate
-
Best MLB DFS picks, lineups for April 7
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...