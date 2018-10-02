Yasiel Puig guarantees Dodgers will win World Series while shirtless and drenched in beer

It took 163 games, but the Dodgers are finally NL West champions. The defending National League champs lost in Game 7 of last year's World Series, but Yasiel Puig has no intention of repeating that performance. During the Dodgers' celebration of their division win, which included a 91-year-old Tommy Lasorda partying like a young college kid, Puig made a bold claim.

Shirtless, drenched in beer and holding three beers, Puig guaranteed a Dodgers World Series title.

"And we're going for more," Puig said, pointedly looking at the camera. "Hey Atlanta, I'll see you soon baby! And the next one -- Chicago, Colorado, no matter who's going -- we're gonna beat it. And we're going to the World Series again. And this time, we're going to win the World Series."

Puig ended things by pouring his beers on the reporter interviewing him, which he did not look terribly thrilled about.

It's been an up-and-down season for the Dodgers, but this team's window isn't closed yet. It ran into a team of destiny in the Astros last year, but the Dodgers are looking to make their own luck.

Puig has been just as hot and cold as the Dodgers but he finished the 2018 at .267/.327/.494 with 23 home runs. In last year's postseason, Puig batted .286, but his .518 slugging percentage was a big help to Los Angeles. It appears that Puig is expecting even bigger things this postseason.