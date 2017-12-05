Yefri del Rosario lands with the Royals, per report

Yefri del Rosario has found a new club after being declared a free agent a few weeks ago.

According to a report from MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez, one of the twelve prospects declared a free agent by MLB after the Braves circumvented the International Free Agency rules has signed with the Kansas City Royals.

Former Braves prospect Yefri del Rosario has found a new team. The RHP agreed to a $650K deal with the Royals. The pitcher was one of 12 prospects granted free agency after an MLB investigation determined Atlanta circumvented the international signing guidelines. @MLBPipeline — Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) December 5, 2017

Yefri del Rosario was signed for $1 million by the Braves on July 2, 2016. The young righty has a good fastball and showed his serviceable breaking ball with the Braves rookie ball team in 2017. For his GCL season he posted a 3.90 ERA with a 3.15 FIP and 29 strikeouts in 32.1 innings.

Rosario will keep the signing bonus he received from the Braves on top of the extra $650,000 signing bonus from the Royals. Rosario is the first of the twelve prospects declared free agents by Major League Baseball to sign with a new club. The rest of the players will have until January 15 to sign deals with new clubs. If a player hasn't signed by January 15, he is ineligible to receive a signing bonus from any club. If a player hasn't signed by May 1, 2018, they will have the option of re-signing with the Braves but without another signing bonus.