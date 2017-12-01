Yimi Garcia signs 2018 contract with Dodgers to avoid salary arbitration

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers on Friday signed right-handed pitcher Yimi Garcia to a one-year contract for 2018, avoiding salary arbitration with the reliever.

The contract terms aren’t yet known, but Garcia made $550,000 in 2017. He was projected to earn $700,000 in 2018 by MLB Trade Rumors.

Friday at 5 p.m. PT is the deadline to tender 2018 contracts to unsigned players on the 40-man roster. The Dodgers have eight more players eligible for salary arbitration this winter.

Garcia missed all of 2017 after Tommy John surgery, though is expected to be ready for spring training.

In parts of three major league seasons with the Dodgers, Garcia has a 3.12 ERA and 3.31 FIP in 76 games, with 81 strikeouts and 12 walks in 75 innings. Fun fact: his 6.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio is the best in franchise history among pitchers with at least 10 innings pitched, with closer Kenley Jansen second at 5.88.

Garcia has three years, four days of major league service time and one option year remaining, having used options in 2014 and 2015.