Yoan Moncada, White Sox agree to long-term extension worth up to $90 million, per reports
Moncada had a breakout season in 2019 and got rewarded for it
For the third time this offseason, the Chicago White Sox have extended one of their young players. On Thursday, the White Sox inked third baseman Yoan Moncada to a five-year deal with a club option, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The deal will be worth $90 million if the team exercises the sixth-year option, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Moncada, 24, would have qualified for free agency after the 2023 season. The White Sox, then, have gained cost control throughout the remainder of his arbitration years, and have extended their control over his services by two years. Moncada enjoyed a breakout effort in 2019. He hit .315/.367/.548 (141 OPS+) with 25 home runs and 4.6 Wins Above Replacement. In short, he showed the promise that landed him near the top of prospect lists during his younger days. The White Sox acquired Moncada as part of the Chris Sale trade with the Red Sox back in December 2016.
Moncada's extension is the latest piece of business in a hectic winter for Hahn and crew, who also reached agreements with outfielder Luis Robert and left-handed reliever Aaron Bummer this winter. In addition to those extensions, the White Sox signed Yasmani Grandal, Dallas Keuchel, Edwin Encarnacion, Gio Gonzalez, and Steve Cishek, and traded for Nomar Mazara. Chicago hopes those moves, plus a developing core that will soon add the likes of Nick Madrigal and Andrew Vaughn (the No. 3 pick in last June's draft), can lead them to the postseason for the first time since the 2008 season.
In March of last year, the White Sox signed young outfielder Eloy Jimenez to a six-year, $43 million contract before he'd played a single game in the majors, which is what they also did with Robert this year.
So the Moncada deal continues the White Sox's trend of locking up the members of their young core as they prepare to transition into a period of contention. Given those targeted veteran additions noted above, the Sox obviously think that period of contention can begin this season. Whenever it begins in earnest, Moncada will be a vital part of it and may one day be in the running for AL MVP honors.
