The Houston Astros on Friday placed designated hitter and left fielder Yordan Alvarez on the 10-day injured list with right oblique discomfort.

According to the club, Alvarez will return to Houston for further evaluation of his injury. The Astros haven't disclosed any kind of preliminary timetable for Alvarez, but the more severe oblique injuries can lead to lengthy absences. Presumably, the Astros and Alvarez will have a better idea of his status after those further evaluations.

Alvarez, who turns 26 on June 27, is once again producing at a high level this season. In 57 games for the reigning World Series champs, the lefty slugger has a slash line of .272/.384/.579 (163 OPS+) with 17 home runs and an MLB-leading 55 RBI. For his career, Alvarez has an OPS+ of 162 across parts of five MLB seasons. Last year, he made the All-Star team, won a Silver Slugger, and finished third in the AL MVP balloting behind Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.

Alvarez by a wide margin has been Houston's best hitter in 2023, and he'll be sorely missed by an offense that ranks eighth in the AL in runs scored and OPS. The Astros enter the weekend with a quality record of 36-27, but they trail the Rangers by five games in the AL West.