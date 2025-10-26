TORONTO -- Yoshinobu Yamamoto stood alone on the mound, his eyes fixed on the plate. Still, for seconds, not even a deep breath. He didn't need a moment to steady before firing a 1-2 fastball up and in that George Springer swung through in the eighth at 96 miles per hour. Nor the fastball to freeze Nathan Lukes, the next batter, on a low and away heater to end the frame. That one was 97 mph. Yamamoto lives wrapped in a meditative calm.

It's defined his postseason. The serenity in his expression. The quiet in his aura. He saves all the chaos for his pitches.

Once again, when he was done, the opponent was quiet. Yamamoto had thrown his second complete game of the postseason in a row. This time in a 5-1 Dodgers win that evened the 2025 World Series against the Blue Jays at 1-1. More dominance. Same ethos.

This time, the Rogers Centre crowd was hushed by his brilliance. Less than 24 hours earlier, the same stadium rocked as the Blue Jays took down the postseason's hottest starter and exposed a bullpen that gives it up whenever it's tapped on the shoulder for a big moment. But Toronto couldn't rock Yamamoto.

Too stoic a disposition. Too electric an arm. Too masterful a performance.

"Outstanding," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said afterward. "Uber competitive, special. Yeah, he was just locked in tonight."

"It's amazing," first baseman Freddie Freeman added. "As he was going along and it was the sixth inning, I was trying to think of how poised and in control of the game he was. What he was trying to do. It's four or five pitches and just felt like he could hit a flea with it."

It didn't appear as though Yamamoto would reach this pinnacle again, becoming the first pitcher to throw back-to-back complete games in the playoffs since Curt Schilling in 2001. The first inning had the semblance of Blake Snell's outing the night before. The Blue Jays began the frame with a Springer double. A Lukes single put runners on the corners and brought Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the hottest hitter of the postseason, to the plate.

As the moment swelled and the names got bigger, Yamamoto went right back into that calm space. It was as if he needed the rip current to stay afloat. He fanned Guerrero on a curveball that left the slugger barking expletives on his way back to the dugout. He got Alejandro Kirk to float a soft liner to Freeman at first, then finished the inning by striking out Daulton Varsho.

"I think the most amazing part was him getting out of that first inning," Clayton Kershaw said. "First and third, nobody out with Vladdy up, and somehow manages to pitch himself out of that and then keep his pitch count down."

The pitch count still had Roberts skeptical. Yamamoto required 23 to get the first three outs. Remember, Snell tossed 29 in the first inning of Game 1.

"After that first inning, I was thinking six [innings]," Roberts recalled. "I felt he would find a way to get through six. It's an aggressive swinging team."

Yet the aggression worked against Toronto in this one. The second-year Japanese righty relinquished a run in the third that tied the game, 1-1, but he then retired the final 20 batters he faced. His pitch count felt as though it didn't move. He averaged 10.3 pitches per inning after the first and finished with 105.

"He was unbelievable," Springer said. "He does what he does best, mixing in five or six pitches for the most part. He showed why he is who he is."

This is why the Dodgers went so hard after Yamamoto when he came over from Japan. This is why the club signed him to a lucrative 12-year, $325 million contract before last season, the largest ever for a pitcher at the time. For times like this. For moments like this one.

They knew he'd be surgical in his craftsmanship. Convicted in every pitch. The kind of arm that could silence a crowd -- like the 44,607 on hand in a game that felt like a must-win. They believed he would rise and out-duel anyone across from him, just as he did to Kevin Gausman, the Blue Jays starter was mostly stellar in his own right.

Being alone on the mound, having to make pitch after pitch against baseball's best on the road, never rattled Yamamoto. It never bent him. Never pushed him beneath the surface.

He just dominated.

"That was a big loss [Friday]," Yamamoto said through a translator. "Needless to say, today's game, we had to win. So that's just how I treated this game."

Now the series shifts to Los Angeles. Yet it feels inevitable this is coming back to Toronto, where the Blue Jays would get one more crack at Yamamoto in a potential Game 6. It only seems right. The Jays have proven they belong. They've shown they can stand up to baseball's best.

Saturday never felt like it was in the Dodgers' hands. It always felt like it was in Yamamoto's. And he wasn't letting go. The calm was too real. The pop of Will Smith's catcher's mitt too decisive. The Blue Jays were left helpless. The complete game matched the completeness of Yamamoto's night on the mound.

"He didn't make a mistake tonight," Springer said.

His state of being wouldn't allow it.