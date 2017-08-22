You can make MLB cross-sport prop bets on the Mayweather-McGregor fight

The world will finally find out who is better at boxing, a professional boxer or an accomplished MMA champion, when Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor meet in Las Vegas (live Saturday, 9 p.m. on Showtime PPV). It's a big deal. You may have heard about it.

The Mayweather-McGregor fight is such a big deal that you can now make cross-sport prop bets involving MLB games on the same day. Courtesy of Bovada, here are six MLB prop bets based on the Mayweather-McGregor fight:

What will there be more of?

Total Knockdowns by Conor McGregor: -140 (5/7)

Total Home Runs by Giancarlo Stanton on Aug 26: EVEN (1/1)

What will there be more of?

Total Runs in the Twins vs Blue Jays game on Aug 26: -140 (5/7)

Completed Rounds in the Fight: EVEN (1/1)

What will there be more of?

Total runs in the Mariners vs Yankees game on Aug 26: -140 (5/7)

Completed Rounds in the Fight: EVEN (1/1)

What will there be more of?

Strikeouts by Madison Bumgarner on Aug 26: EVEN (1/1)

Completed Rounds in the Fight: -140 (5/7)

What will there be more of?

Strikeouts by Cole Hamels on Aug 26: +180 (9/5)

Completed Rounds in the Fight: -260 (5/13)

What will there be more of?

Strikeouts by Sonny Gray on Aug 26: +160 (8/5)

Completed Rounds in the Fight: -230 (10/23)

Let's see, from top to bottom, give me the fight, Twins-Blue Jays, Mariners-Yankees, Bumgarner (vs. Diamondbacks), Hamels (vs. Athletics), and the fight. Those are nothing but an educated guess. Mariners and Yankees at Yankee Stadium seems like a pretty good bet for a high-scoring afternoon, even with Gray on the mound.