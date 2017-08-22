You can make MLB cross-sport prop bets on the Mayweather-McGregor fight
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will meet Saturday night in Las Vegas
The world will finally find out who is better at boxing, a professional boxer or an accomplished MMA champion, when Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor meet in Las Vegas (live Saturday, 9 p.m. on Showtime PPV). It's a big deal. You may have heard about it.
The Mayweather-McGregor fight is such a big deal that you can now make cross-sport prop bets involving MLB games on the same day. Courtesy of Bovada, here are six MLB prop bets based on the Mayweather-McGregor fight:
What will there be more of?
Total Knockdowns by Conor McGregor: -140 (5/7)
Total Home Runs by Giancarlo Stanton on Aug 26: EVEN (1/1)
What will there be more of?
Total Runs in the Twins vs Blue Jays game on Aug 26: -140 (5/7)
Completed Rounds in the Fight: EVEN (1/1)
What will there be more of?
Total runs in the Mariners vs Yankees game on Aug 26: -140 (5/7)
Completed Rounds in the Fight: EVEN (1/1)
What will there be more of?
Strikeouts by Madison Bumgarner on Aug 26: EVEN (1/1)
Completed Rounds in the Fight: -140 (5/7)
What will there be more of?
Strikeouts by Cole Hamels on Aug 26: +180 (9/5)
Completed Rounds in the Fight: -260 (5/13)
What will there be more of?
Strikeouts by Sonny Gray on Aug 26: +160 (8/5)
Completed Rounds in the Fight: -230 (10/23)
Let's see, from top to bottom, give me the fight, Twins-Blue Jays, Mariners-Yankees, Bumgarner (vs. Diamondbacks), Hamels (vs. Athletics), and the fight. Those are nothing but an educated guess. Mariners and Yankees at Yankee Stadium seems like a pretty good bet for a high-scoring afternoon, even with Gray on the mound.
