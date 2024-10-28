Freddie Freeman launched an iconic walk-off grand slam to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers to a win over the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday. While Dodger Stadium was in a state of bedlam when Freeman hit the home run, no fan seemed to be more excited than a 10-year-old who caught the home run ball.

A 10-year-old named Zachary, whose parents didn't want to provide his last name, snagged the home run ball when it was coming directly toward him in the bottom of the 10th inning.

"When he hit the ball, we knew it was leaving the park, but we had no idea we were going to catch it." Zachary told NBC News. "The ball bounced on the seat in front of us and rolled on the ground a little bit. Then I got it."

Zachary didn't even know he was attending Game 1 beforehand. In fact, his parents tricked him by telling him that he was going to the dentist. Zachary ended up being decked out in his Dodgers apparel anyway, so it was a surprise it worked out.

"He was just crying -- the tears streaming down his eyes and a big smile on his face," Zachary's father, Nico, added. "He had just tears of joy."

When Zachary caught the home run ball, he revealed many fans were happy for him. The family is attempting to get the iconic home run ball signed by Freeman.

The Dodgers have gotten off to a stellar start in the World Series as they've jumped out to a 2-0 series lead. The series shifts to Yankee Stadium on Monday for Game 3.