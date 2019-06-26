Young fan struck by foul ball at Astros game suffered skull fracture and had seizure, family's lawyer says

The family of the young child who was struck by a foul ball during the Astros-Cubs game at Minute Maid Park on May 29 has provided an update on her condition. The 2-year-old child suffered a skull fracture and other injuries, and the family is exploring possible legal action. Through a lawyer, the family released a brief statement to the Houston Chronicle:

"The family's foremost concern is about the health of their child, but they also wanted me to extend their thanks to the fans and the Astros for their concern," said [attorney Richard] Mithoff, who has notified the team's organization of his and family attorney Steve Polotko's retention in this matter.

The young child was hit in the head by a line drive off the bat of Cubs' center fielder Albert Almora Jr. Almora and other players were visibly shaken up by the incident. The child was rushed to the hospital after she was hit, where it was determined she suffered a serious head injury. She was hospitalized for several days. Here's more from the Chronicle on her injuries:

She sustained a skull fracture when she was struck by the foul ball, with associated subdural bleeding, brain contusions, and brain edema, according to the summary of the hospital records provided by Mithoff in his letter to the Astros organization. She had a seizure and an abnormal EEG at the hospital and is now on medication to prevent further seizures while she continues to recover at home from the brain and skull injuries. Her progress will be reassessed in July, and the family hopes to have more information then about the residual effects of her injuries.

There has not been a lawsuit filed in connection to the incident, but the Chronicle reported "attorney Steve Polotko will be representing the family with an eye toward discussion on potential options in the matter."

Before the start of last season, all 30 MLB clubs extended protective netting past dugouts. This incident (and others) drew attention to the topic of implementing full, protective netting at ballparks. In Japan, the ballpark netting extends from foul pole to foul pole, and after the incident, many players were supportive of implementing a similar protective netting for MLB clubs. At last month's MLB Draft, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said the topic of netting "is an issue we will continue to discuss."

Recently, the Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals announced their plans to further extend protective netting at their respective stadiums. The White Sox will expand the netting at Guaranteed Rate Field all the way to the foul poles, while the Nats will extend the netting, but not all the way down the line. The Astros have not announced any plans to extend the netting at Minute Maid Park.