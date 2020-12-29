For the second time in as many days, the San Diego Padres acquired a frontline starting pitcher on Monday night. Just one day after acquiring Blake Snell from the Tampa Bay Rays, the Padres traded for Chicago Cubs star pitcher Yu Darvish in a seven-player deal.

The deal, like most, was reported first on social media. What makes this situation weird is that Darvish apparently found about the trade just like every other baseball fan. According to Twitter's built-in translation tool, Darvish's tweeted that he learned of the trade on Twitter. The pitcher claims he never got a call about the deal before it was reported.

"Information that seems to have confirmed my trade came out from a leading source, but my cell phone does not ring," Darvish tweeted, according to the Twitter translation tool. "What kind of system is it?"

It's certainly surprising that Darvish didn't find out about the trade from the Cubs, or at least his agent. Obviously, news travels very quickly when a deal of this magnitude goes down, especially in 2020, but it's alarming that Darvish found out on social media just like everyone else.

The trade could drastically alter the Major League Baseball landscape in 2021 and beyond. After all, now the Padres have a starting rotation that includes Snell, Darvish, Mike Clevinger (come 2021), Dinelson Lamet and Chris Paddack and certainly can challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers for the National League West division crown for the foreseeable future.