Yup, he’s back again.

Morning news and notes for Tuesday, December 5, 2017.

I just don’t understand. Why you gotta do this to me, Cleveland Indians front office?

Tribe news

You know what? I’m not even mad. I’m just disappointed. And confused. Michael Martinez makes his 87th return to the Cleveland Indians organization with a spring training invite. You scoff and say “but Tyler, it’s just an NRI. This happens all the time with a ton of players, it’s nothing to get worked up over”. Except we’ve been down this road. Several times. Don’t believe me? Allow Jordan Bastian to enlighten you:

The Indians just can't quit Michael Martinez. pic.twitter.com/6vnqonNLTg — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) December 4, 2017

I look forward to Martinez being used in favor of other players in mostly key spots in 2018.

A Minor Review of 2017: Cleveland Indians | FanGraphs

Marc Hulet does a nice recap of some key players from the Cleveland farm system and who we should be looking out for in 2018 and beyond.

