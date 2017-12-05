Yup, he’s back again.

Morning news and notes for Tuesday, December 5, 2017.

I just don’t understand. Why you gotta do this to me, Cleveland Indians front office?

Tribe news

Indians reunite with versatile vet Martinez | MLB

You know what? I’m not even mad. I’m just disappointed. And confused. Michael Martinez makes his 87th return to the Cleveland Indians organization with a spring training invite. You scoff and say “but Tyler, it’s just an NRI. This happens all the time with a ton of players, it’s nothing to get worked up over”. Except we’ve been down this road. Several times. Don’t believe me? Allow Jordan Bastian to enlighten you:

I look forward to Martinez being used in favor of other players in mostly key spots in 2018.

A Minor Review of 2017: Cleveland Indians | FanGraphs

Marc Hulet does a nice recap of some key players from the Cleveland farm system and who we should be looking out for in 2018 and beyond.

Around the league

