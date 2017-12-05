Yup, he’s back again.
Yup, he’s back again.
Morning news and notes for Tuesday, December 5, 2017.
I just don’t understand. Why you gotta do this to me, Cleveland Indians front office?
Tribe news
Indians reunite with versatile vet Martinez | MLB
You know what? I’m not even mad. I’m just disappointed. And confused. Michael Martinez makes his 87th return to the Cleveland Indians organization with a spring training invite. You scoff and say “but Tyler, it’s just an NRI. This happens all the time with a ton of players, it’s nothing to get worked up over”. Except we’ve been down this road. Several times. Don’t believe me? Allow Jordan Bastian to enlighten you:
The Indians just can't quit Michael Martinez. pic.twitter.com/6vnqonNLTg— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) December 4, 2017
I look forward to Martinez being used in favor of other players in mostly key spots in 2018.
A Minor Review of 2017: Cleveland Indians | FanGraphs
Marc Hulet does a nice recap of some key players from the Cleveland farm system and who we should be looking out for in 2018 and beyond.
Around the league
- It looks like LGFT Omar Vizquel will be managing next season, just at the Single-A level for the White Sox.
- Mike Minor and the Texas Rangers have agreed to a contract pending a physical.
- Sports Illustrated has named Jose Altuve and Texans J.J. Watt as co-Sportsperson (Sportspeople?) of the Year.
- Why Shohei Ohtani should play for the Dads.
- Stay classy, New York:
STAGE FRIGHT: Shohei Otani too scared to play for the @Yankees...— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) December 4, 2017
An early look at Monday's front page https://t.co/BFmiNlWlSh pic.twitter.com/3BqOTFTf6j
