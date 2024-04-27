Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen had thrown 64 pitches through five innings on Friday night when he took the hill for the sixth. He ended up needing a visit from the team's trainer and left the game before throwing another pitch. It was unclear initially what the issue was.

Gallen is obviously a major piece for the Diamondbacks. He started the All-Star Game last season and was their postseason ace as they made a run to the World Series. He took a no-hitter deep into Game 5 of the World Series, too. Entering Friday, he'd pitched to a 3.00 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 32 strikeouts in 27 innings.

Arizona already has offseason signee Eduardo Rodríguez on the injured list along with frontline starter Merrill Kelly. Late spring signing Jordan Montgomery recently joined the rotation to alleviate some of the depth issues, but Kelly's injury made it a wash and now it's possible Gallen will join the IL, too.

Other than Montgomery, the rest of the remaining rotation right now includes Brandon Pfaadt, Tommy Henry and Slade Cecconi.

The D-backs entered play Friday 12-14 on the year, good for a third-place tie in the NL West.

CBS Sports will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.