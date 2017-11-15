Zack Greinke 4th, Robbie Ray 7th in Cy Young voting
Zack Greinke 4th, Robbie Ray 7th in Cy Young voting
Max Scherzer won his second in a row, and third overall
It wasn’t quite unanimous, but Max Scherzer did get 27 of the 30 first-place votes and cruised to victory as a result. Clayton Kershaw picked up the other three top ballot spots to claim the runners-up position, and Scherzer’s teammate in Washington, Stephen Strasburg finished third. The Diamondbacks’ Zack Greinke took fourth spot. He received one second-place vote (from Japanese writer Keizo Konishi of the Kyodo News), three third-place votes, fifteen fourth-place and nine fifth-place. If you’re doing the math, that’s 28 in total. The two who left Greinke off entirely were Jorge Ebro and Paul Hagen.
A little further down the ballot, Robbie Ray also got some love. He finished seventh, getting a fourth-place vote from Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer, and four fifth-place votes. Ray and Greinke are the first Diamondbacks’ pitchers to receive any votes since Ian Kennedy finished fourth in the 2011 Cy Young balloting. It’s the first time in a decade there have been two Arizona pitchers mentioned. The last time was when Brandon Webb was second and Jose Valverde tied for sixth, after the 2007 season. Below, you can find the full voting results:
-
Max Scherzer wins 2017 NL Cy Young
This is the second straight Cy Young for Scherzer, and his third overall
-
Corey Kluber wins 2017 AL Cy Young award
This is the second career Cy Young for Kluber
-
Scott Boras blasts Derek Jeter, Marlins
'That has nothing to do with the fans. It has nothing to do with winning,' said MLB's most...
-
Cardinals and Rays talking Alex Colome
Alex Colome of the Rays is their current target
-
Jeter has not yet called Stanton
Stanton's name has been quite popular on the trade rumor circuit so far this offseason
-
Committee looking into juiced baseballs
Many players said this year the baseball itself is different than previous years