Zack Greinke 4th, Robbie Ray 7th in Cy Young voting

Max Scherzer won his second in a row, and third overall

It wasn’t quite unanimous, but Max Scherzer did get 27 of the 30 first-place votes and cruised to victory as a result. Clayton Kershaw picked up the other three top ballot spots to claim the runners-up position, and Scherzer’s teammate in Washington, Stephen Strasburg finished third. The Diamondbacks’ Zack Greinke took fourth spot. He received one second-place vote (from Japanese writer Keizo Konishi of the Kyodo News), three third-place votes, fifteen fourth-place and nine fifth-place. If you’re doing the math, that’s 28 in total. The two who left Greinke off entirely were Jorge Ebro and Paul Hagen.

A little further down the ballot, Robbie Ray also got some love. He finished seventh, getting a fourth-place vote from Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer, and four fifth-place votes. Ray and Greinke are the first Diamondbacks’ pitchers to receive any votes since Ian Kennedy finished fourth in the 2011 Cy Young balloting. It’s the first time in a decade there have been two Arizona pitchers mentioned. The last time was when Brandon Webb was second and Jose Valverde tied for sixth, after the 2007 season. Below, you can find the full voting results: