After the COVID-19 pandemic forced Bellator to cancel several planned events, the promotion got back into full swing in late July. Now, as Bellator makes the transition to its new broadcast home on CBS Sports Network, there are big things in store for the promotion.

Despite losing the first scheduled main event on the scale when Paul Daley missed weight and was sent to the hospital, Bellator MMA delivered in its first card on CBS Sports Network. Denise Kielholtz smashed Kate Jackson in under a minute in the flyweight main event from Milan. Then, Michael "Venom" Page put on a less-than-stellar performance in a decision win over Ross Houston in Paris while Timothy Johnson scored a split decision over French native Cheick Kongo in their rematch.

The schedule then transitions back to the promotion's "bubble" at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, for a pair of big title fights. On Thursday, Oct. 15, Cris Cyborg will make the first defense of her women's featherweight championship when she takes on veteran Arlene Blencowe. The month will then close out with a showdown for the vacant middleweight title between Douglas Lima and Gegard Mousasi.

Then in November, the 145-pound Grand Prix tournament is back in action when champion Patricio Pitbull takes on Pedro Carvalho on Nov. 12. Also on the card, Daniel Weichel takes on Emmanuel Sanchez. The winner of those two bouts will square off at a later date in the semifinals of the World Featherweight Grand Prix. Then a week later, Darrion Caldwell battles AJ McKee for a spot in the finals.

Be sure to check back in on this page to stay up to date on the upcoming Bellator events throughout the remainder of the year.

Upcoming Bellator Schedule