After the COVID-19 pandemic forced Bellator to cancel several planned events, the promotion got back into full swing in late July. Now, as Bellator makes the transition to its new broadcast home on CBS Sports Network, there are big things in store for the promotion.

The schedule rolls on at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, with a massive title fight on Oct. 29. Welterweight champion Douglas Lima is moving up to 185 pounds to challenge former champ Gegard Mousasi for the vacant middleweight crown.

Then in November, the 145-pound Grand Prix tournament is back in action when champion Patricio Pitbull takes on Pedro Carvalho on Nov. 12. Also on the card, Daniel Weichel takes on Emmanuel Sanchez. The winner of those two bouts will square off at a later date in the semifinals of the World Featherweight Grand Prix. Then a week later, Darrion Caldwell battles AJ McKee for a spot in the finals.

Be sure to check back in on this page to stay up to date on the upcoming Bellator events throughout the remainder of the year.

Upcoming Bellator Schedule