After the COVID-19 pandemic forced Bellator to cancel several planned events, the promotion got back into full swing in late July. Now, as Bellator makes the transition to its new broadcast home on CBS Sports Network, there are big things in store for the promotion. Bellator has already crowned a new champion at bantamweight in Juan Archuleta, who outpointed Patchy Mix in September, as well as a new king at middleweight after Gegard Mousasi outlasted welterweight champion Douglas Lima.

As we head toward the final month of 2020, there's only one card currently left on the slate for the promotion and it's headlined by one of the best 125-pound fighters in the world. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane will put her women's flyweight title on the line when she takes on Juliana Velasquez on Dec. 10 in Connecticut. The Hawaiian is undefeated as a pro and has made four defenses of her title so far.

Upcoming Bellator Schedule