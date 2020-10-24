UFC has made good on its promise to never stop running live events throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Despite cancelling a handful of shows early on, the premier mixed martial arts organization in the world has had events just about every week since May 9.

The year has seen incredible turnover of a champions, but a few continue to shine through no matter what. Khabib Nurmagomedov ran through Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 to retain his lightweight title and immediately announced his retirement from the sport. He will go down as one of the best to ever step in the Octagon. Plus, Israel Adesanya retained his belt at UFC 253 with a dominant win over Paulo Costa.

As we head toward the end of an unusual year for the sport, it's time to say goodbye to a legend as Anderson Silva fights one final time on Oct. 31 against Uriah Hall. Silva, 45, is 1-6 and 1 NC since 2013 while facing some of the best the promotion has to offer. Hall, meanwhile, has won two straight at 185 pounds.

Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule