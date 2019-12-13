2020 UFC event schedule: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone, Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes headline fights

After a 2019 filled with sport-changing moments, the UFC's calendar for the first quarter of 2020 shows no signs of things slowing down for the world's premier mixed martial arts organization. The return of the sport's biggest star in Conor McGregor against Donald Cerrone on Jan. 18 gets the UFC year off to a fast start and the quarter ends with the long-anticipated lightweight title showdown between champ Khabib Nurmagomedov and challenger Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 on April 18.

With a light heavyweight title defense by Jon Jones, arguably the all-time greatest fighter in the sport, against Dominick Reyes sandwiched in the middle, there are some key fights at the top of the division, while the slate of Fight Night events will do their part in shaping the divisions heading into the rest of the year.

Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2020, and be sure to check back for updates throughout the year.

UFC 2020 schedule