UFC has made good on its promise to never stop running live events throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Despite cancelling a handful of shows early on, the premier mixed martial arts organization in the world has had events just about every week since May 9.

The year has seen incredible turnover of a champions, but a few continue to shine through no matter what. Khabib Nurmagomedov ran through Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 to retain his lightweight title and immediately announced his retirement from the sport. He will go down as one of the best to ever step in the Octagon. Plus, Israel Adesanya retained his belt at UFC 253 with a dominant win over Paulo Costa. And Deiveson Figueiredo proved to be the heir apparent to the flyweight throne after stopping Alex Perez with ease to retain his title in November.

There's just four events left on the schedule for 2020 and each one has a pretty big main event on deck. First, the heavyweights are back when Curtis Blaydes takes on Derrick Lewis with a possible title shot on the line on Nov. 28.

Plus in December, we get one of the most anticipated bantamweight title bouts in recent memory when Petr Yan puts his title on the line against red-hot Aljamain Sterling. Yan has won 10 fights in a row while Sterling has won five -- all in dominating fashion.

Upcoming UFC Schedule